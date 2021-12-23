What Should Have Happened at the Cryptocurrency Hearings

This month, Congress held multiple hearings on cryptocurrency, in which lawmakers called for new regulations and expressed concern about the threat that this new technology poses to the U.S. banking industry and traditional financial system.

In the latest Reason video, we explore what we would have liked to see happen during the crypto hearings.

Featuring Austin Bragg and Andrew Heaton; written by Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg, and Andrew Heaton; produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.