Science

Steven Pinker: Rationality Saves Lives

The Harvard linguist says Enlightenment reasoning is central to both material and moral progress.

|

In his bestselling books The Better Angels of Our Nature and Enlightenment Now, the Harvard linguist Steven Pinker made the surprisingly controversial case that humanity has been getting richer and less violent over the past two centuries.

In Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, and Why It Matters, he argues that our ability to reason and think critically is central to human flourishing and undergirds our phenomenal material and moral progress since the Enlightenment. Pinker explains how cognitive defects such as the sunk-cost fallacy and myside bias cloud our thinking and contribute to intensely polarized, tribalistic worldviews, resulting in such phenomena as QAnon and what he calls "universities' suffocating left-wing monoculture."

Not afraid to shy away from controversy, Pinker insists that public policy should be largely driven by facts, not emotion, even in heart-wrenching cases such as the police killing of George Floyd. He tells Reason's Nick Gillespie that if the goal is to save the largest number of lives, including black lives, then basing policy on "a viral video is probably not the way to go." A more effective approach, he argues, "is to look at how many people are killed by police and compare it to how many people are killed from gang warfare and street crime. If you hobbled the police, you might actually increase the number of people of all races who were killed, which is in fact exactly what happened."

Reason talked with Pinker about Rationality, social progress, and why, despite the negativity, fear, and anger in the world, he's optimistic about the future.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason and host of The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie.

  1. NOYB2

    Not afraid to shy away from controversy, Pinker insists that public policy should be largely driven by facts, not emotion, even in heart-wrenching cases such as the police killing of George Floyd.

    Like when American progressives decided “rationally” that segregating blacks from whites was going to be good for blacks and whites? Like when Germans decided that economic data showed that Jews were unreasonably successful and needed to have their supposedly ill-gotten gains taken away from them?

    Pinker is posing a false dichotomy. Public policy should not be driven either by facts or by emotions; public policy should be driven by the principles of individual liberty and individual responsibility.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      In fact, “public policy” is incompatible with individualism. It assumes top-down central planning.

      As an example, look at how foreign policy makes such huge swings after elections. There is no need for government to decide how much foreign aide goes to whom, or which countries citizens are allowed to travel to. For that matter, embassies and ambassadors are inimical to individual choices. If foreign politicians want American largesse and favors and tourism dollars, let them advertise just like Disney does, or ski resorts, or Waikiki hotels. Make them market how poor and deserving they are, show how efficiently they use donations.

      “Public policy” is just another cover for central planning robbery.

      2. NOYB2

        “Public policy” is just another cover for central planning robbery.

        No, not necessarily. “Public policy” can also mean ensuring that government stays very limited.

      3. Chipper Morning Wood------------------------------------------------------------------------------

        If a state government oppresses individuals and the federal government sets a public policy to protect the individuals from the state government, then that public policy protects individualism.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      Public policy should not be driven either by facts or by emotions; public policy should be driven by the principles of individual liberty and individual responsibility.

      Should not be driven by facts? Are you daft? Of COURSE public policy should be driven by facts. Otherwise, by what authority do any of us have to claim that the Soviet Union “didn’t work”? The argument against socialism and in favor of liberal democracy is largely based on empirical evidence, i.e., facts.

      1. Nardz

        2+2=4

        1. Earth Skeptic

          Racist!

      2. NOYB2

        Otherwise, by what authority do any of us have to claim that the Soviet Union “didn’t work”? The argument against socialism and in favor of liberal democracy is largely based on empirical evidence, i.e., facts.

        No, the argument against socialism is not based on “empirical evidence” or whether “it works”. Socialist countries have experienced rapid economic growth at times (e.g., USSR) and have had a higher standard of living than much of the rest of the world (e.g. GDR). A libertarian society might well end up being a less prosperous society in the long run, for example if people choose to consume and produce less and return to a more pastoral, more relaxed lifestyle.

        If you believe that “facts matter” and that whether a “society works” matters, you are already assuming that there are collective objectives for society and that the objective of public policy is to impose rules on individuals to achieve those objectives.

        In a free society, public policy should only be based on guaranteeing natural rights and individual liberties. In a free society, facts matter to individuals and to courts, not to public policy.

    3. The Encogitationer

      Racism was and is more driven by magical thinking, tribalism, and religious superstition than by bona fide non-reductive, falsifiable empirical science.

      Yes, Phrenology attempted to predict human characteristics by skull indices, however, much as Chiropractic did with the spine as the cause of diseases, it reduced all of it’s analysis to one part of the human being, ignoring evidence from other parts. This is what makes Phrenology and Chiropractic into pseudosciences.

      Same by orders of magnitude with Eugenics reducing good and bad character traits to complete physical phenotypes. This also runs contrary to Darwinian Evolution, which holds that the ultimate survival trait for either individual organisms or species is not phenotypes like strength or intelligence, but adaptability. It also runs contrary to Genetics, which finds common genotypes in different phenotypes.

      Recall also the scene from 12 Years A Slave where the Master cited The Holy Bible as justification for his actions:
      https://youtu.be/MPg1JXt3ncs

      Nazi Germany used similar agitprop for the Holocaust, citing Christian and Muslim Anti-Semitic memes and embossing coins and belt buckles with the slogan “Gott Mitt Uns” (“God Is With Us.”)

      Finally, the priciples of individual rights and responsibility have their foundation in the observable fact that only individual entities and human beings exist, whereas “Society” and “The Collective” have no existence outside of the individuals of which these groups are comprised.

      1. Zeb

        Well said. Racism is almost by definition irrational (if you define it as unreasonable discrimination or bigotry based on race). One of the worst messages to come from the woke/CRT/whatever you call it stuff is that racism is somehow advantageous to whites. I would argue that it is not so in general (though, for example, you could probably say slavery is advantageous to the slave owners), and that the argument supports the case of actual white supremacists.

        1. NOYB2

          Racism is almost by definition irrational (if you define it as unreasonable discrimination or bigotry based on race).

          The term “racism” has a well-defined meaning:

          Racism is the belief that groups of humans possess different behavioral traits corresponding to inherited attributes and can be divided based on the superiority of one race over another.

          Whether we can divide human populations into groups with inherited collections of traits is an empirical question; it is certainly not “by definition” irrational.

          Those group differences only matter to you if you cling to a collectivist, utilitarian ideology like progressivism. And progressives deny even the possibility of racial differences because that’s the way they try to dissociate themselves from their past support of eugenics and segregation. “Pseudo-science made us do it.” as opposed to “Collectivist, utilitarian ideologies are intrinsically morally wrong.”

          To libertarians, Christians, and similar ideologies and moral systems, the question of group differences simply doesn’t matter; that is the only morally defensible stance. For example, the fact that German Americans have lower average IQs and have lower average incomes than Chinese Americans simply has no bearing on transactions between individual Americans or moral or legal judgments about individuals.

      2. NOYB2

        Racism was and is more driven by magical thinking, tribalism, and religious superstition than by bona fide non-reductive, falsifiable empirical science.

        That is absolutely false. Racism and eugenics, both in the US and in Europe, were promoted by mainstream academics and intellectuals and rooted in Darwinism. These ideas (and terms) simply didn’t exist before the 19th century. Mainstream Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism were strongly opposed to these policies as a fundamental violation of human dignity and natural rights.

        Same by orders of magnitude with Eugenics reducing good and bad character traits to complete physical phenotypes.

        You don’t understand what eugenics is. Eugenics is “is a set of beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetic quality of a human population”. The problem with eugenics isn’t its efficacy, it is that it is a fundamental violation of natural rights.

      3. NOYB2

        Recall also the scene from 12 Years A Slave where the Master cited The Holy Bible as justification for his actions

        People cite the Bible to justify all sorts of atrocities; that doesn’t show anything. Furthermore, you are referencing a quote from a 21st century progressive movie, not Christian theology.

        Here are the relationships between Christianity and these issues.

        Slavery was not abolished by atheists, progressives, or Muslims, it was abolished by Christians based on the realization that slavery was incompatible with human dignity and natural rights.

        Racism is concerned with differences in human abilities between races. Christianity is not concerned with differences in ability or races, but by individual moral choices “In every nation [God] accepts those who fear him and do what is right.”

        Eugenics is government policy aimed at improving the population through intervention in procreation. Christianity teaches that eugenics is evil (Chesterton: Eugenics and Other Evils) and that the people eugenicists consider “undesirable” are deserving of full lives, love, and dignity, like all others.

        Your problem is the typical problem of progressives: you simply can’t face the fact that vile policies like eugenics, racism, and segregation were not the product of religious nuts and country hicks, but actually were at the core of progressivism and technocracy.

        (And in case you’re wondering, I’m a gay atheist. But I’d rather live in a Christian nation than a progressive nation; the Christians are usually far less murderous and authoritarian.)

    5. IceTrey

      Just because you call some action rational doesn’t make it so.

  2. lysergicmonk

    Yada, yada, yada…

  3. Mother's Lament

    The Scottish Enlightenment definitely did and never gets enough credit from libertarians for freeing millions.

    However contrary to Pinker’s wishful thinking, the continental Enlightenment gave us the cancerous, deadly “isms” of the 20th Century.

    And anyone who thinks the last 35 years are a trend, instead of an aberration, is fooling themselves.

    1. ThomasD

      +1

      Smith, Reid, and Stewart >>>> Rousseau, and Voltaire

      The difference is as obvious as the comparison between Jefferson and Robespierre. And as far as out founders are concerned he was probably one most sympathetic to the Continental version. But even he knew their limitations and so ended being the one who had to step in and save Thomas Paine from them.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood------------------------------------------------------------------------------

        Voltaire was a defender of individualism and free markets.

        1. The Encogitationer

          As was Bastiat and Condorcet. While Bastiat was a believer in a God, he also held that plunder only stops when it is made more difficult and painful than labor, and that without that, neither religion nor morality can stop plunder.

        2. Mother's Lament

          Voltaire was also a ferocious racist, who was cool with slavery because he believed that blacks came from a different animal. And because of their different origins, blacks did not share the natural humanity of whites.
          Voltaire often invoked racial differences as a means to attack religious orthodoxy for saying blacks had the same ancestors.

          TBQH, that’s just the tip of the iceberg of Voltaire’s fuckery. Most of his libertarianism was really just the defense of his own libertinism.

  4. Utkonos

    Didn’t we do this yesterday?

  6. Bill Godshall

    “Not afraid to shy away from controversy, Pinker insists that public policy should be largely driven by facts, not emotion, even in heart-wrenching cases such as the police killing of George Floyd.”

    Seems like Gillespie previously thought public policies should be based upon emotion and left wing lies repeated by BLM and Antifa rioters, the news media and Democrats.

  7. Bill Godshall

    ‘Islamist Extremism’: Stabbing Death of Conservative British MP Deemed ‘Terrorist Incident’
    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2021/10/15/we-now-know-who-stabbed-a-conservative-member-of-british-parliament-to-death-n2597542

    So much for the strategy Biden deployed in Afghanistan to promote diplomacy and reduce Islamic terrorism.

  8. American Mongrel

    Something something, cunning linguist…

  9. A counter to Mr. Pinker on his reliance on facts instead of emotion.

    It’s Time to Give Up on Facts
    Or at least to temporarily lay them down in favor of a more useful weapon: emotions.

    1. Reshufflex

      When I was in the atheist forums, the atheists told me they used reason and rationality. When I went to the believers’ forums, they assured me they used reason and rationality.

      The progressives in their forums made the same claim. So, too, did the conservatives in their forums.

      Yet, with all that reason and rationality, the other guy was always wrong and disliked. And, oddly, their own respective understandings or belief systems were always right.

      As the discord reigned, they all remained quite proud of their reason and rationality. I was, too, so I shot the motherfuckers.

      1. NOYB2

        Yes, lots of people use reason and rationality for lots of different purposes, and they often contradict each other. They contradict each other because they have different values, objectives, and premises.

        Why does that stir violent impulses in you?

  10. A more effective approach, he argues, “is to look at how many people are killed by police and compare it to how many people are killed from gang warfare and street crime. If you hobbled the police, you might actually increase the number of people of all races who were killed, which is in fact exactly what happened.”

    Cancel this motherfucker now.

  11. Luara

  12. Rob Misek

    Morality is, simply put, the human attempt to define right and wrong, or good and bad.

    Moral relativism is in short the belief that right and wrong aren’t absolute but merely whatever someone thinks they are.

    In this way moral relativists deny reality by denying logic and science whenever it suits them to instead claim that whatever they believe defines what is right.

    Moral relativism is pure ideology and does not exist outside the realm of theory. It isn’t itself satanism, but is a required prerequisite to get there.

    Moral absolutism maintains that right and wrong doesn’t change It necessarily exists in practical application throughout all aspects of society. Fortunately our architects rely upon absolute principles of physics and strength of materials.

    Logic and science are necessary tools for moral absolutists to define right from wrong. There is a right way to live just like there’s a right way to build a bridge and it doesn’t change simply because you want it to.

    Moral relativism is the ideology that results in perpetual conflict and hatred. If everyone discerned what is right using logic and science then everyone would come to the same morally absolute conclusion.

    Hypocrites claim to rationally value logic and science until it determines what they don’t want it to. Then they’re all moral relativism.

    Is rationality demonstrated by employing logic and science to demonstrate the truth, or by the bigoted claim that truth is whatever you believe it is?

    There can be no rational argument with someone who believes the right answer is whatever they believe it is.

    1. IceTrey

      The thing is there are two types of morality. Subjective morality deals with actions that only affect an individual. Objective morality deals with actions between individuals. Subjective morality is relative. Objective morality is not.

  13. IceTrey

    The cops didn’t kill Goerge Floyd he ODed on fentanyl. Opioids paralyze your diaphragm that’s why he was saying he couldn’t breath not because they were on top of him. Their negligence was in not giving him Narcan.

Please to post comments