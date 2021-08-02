Critical Race Theory

Diversity Seminars Don't Have To Be Maoist Struggle Sessions

Chloe Valdary's Theory of Enchantment program uses Kendrick Lamar, Cheryl Strayed, and The Lion King to ease workplace racial tensions.

|

HD Download

In a world where workplace diversity sessions increasingly resemble Maoist struggle sessions, Chloé Valdary's Theory of Enchantment seminars seek to bring people together using popular culture to explore our common humanity and generate empathy rather than division. 

The 28-year-old Valdary started a group to combat anti-semitism as an undergraduate at the University of New Oreans, and after a fellowship at the Wall Street Journal opinion page, she created Theory of Enchantment as an alternative to the antiracist programs of Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, which she believes deepen the very resentments they seek to alleviate. Her program employs materials as varied as Disney's Lion King, music from Kendrick Lamar, and writings by James Baldwin and Cheryl Strayed. 

Valdary spoke to Reason about how her life experiences inform Theory of Enchantment, why the demand for her program is growing, and why she's optimistic about the future of race relations and individualism.

Photo Credits: Tsering Dorjee, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons; Panchen Lama Struggle Session, Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons; Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash; Koshu Kunii on Unsplash; Philip Strong on Unsplash; Holly Andres on cherylstrayed.com; Rob Croes / Anefo, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons; Batiste Safont, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Photo by Roger Cosby on Unsplash; John Marshall Mantel/ZUMA Press/Newscom; https://www.uno.edu/uc; Photo by Brother Swagler on Unsplash; Photo by Clark Van Der Beken on Unsplash; Photo by Nelson Ndongala on Unsplash; Photo by Duncan Shaffer on Unsplash; Photo by Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash: Photo by Alicia Steels on Unsplash; Cheryl Strayed Photo by Joni Kabana; Theory of Enchantment on Facebook; Patience Photo by Caleb Gregory on Unsplash; Photo by Seven Shooter on Unsplash; Photo by Teemu Paananen on Unsplash

Intro edited by Regan Taylor; interview edited by Ian Keyser; hosted and narrated by Nick Gillespie.

Music Credits: Never Looking Back—Instrumental Version, by VESHZA on Artist.io

NEXT: Dave Smith on Big Tech Censorship, Lockdowns, and Running for President

HD Download

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. And yet, Nick, THEY ***ALWAYS*** ARE.

    1. criticaljeff racial theorist

      This from the “libertarian” who last year wrote that Communist governments dont always have to be Stalinist totalitarianz

  2. criticaljeff racial theorist

    JFC, Fonzie.

    Please go away forever

  3. Dillinger

    >>seek to bring people together using popular culture to explore our common humanity and generate empathy rather than division

    ya. Children’s Television Workshop.

  4. Moonrocks

    Diversity Seminars Don’t Have To Be Maoist Struggle Sessions

    Yes they do. That’s the whole point.

    1. Nardz

      Beat me to it

  5. Ken Shultz

    We need a kinder, gentler totalitarianism–a Big Brother that gives people hugs and says, “I love you”.

    1. mad.casual

      If Big Sister were a perfect 36-24-36, everything else about 1984 would’ve been hunky dory.

      On the plus side, the torture is likely to be much better than waking up with your head stuck in a rat cage. Though I’m not sure I’d want to shoot myself any less.

  6. Brett Bellmore

    You don’t quite get it: Maoist struggle sessions are the whole point. “Diversity” is just an excuse.

    1. JimboJr

      +++

      Who wouldve thought the people that push for marxist policies, side with the Cuban govt, and desire a socialist/communist govt would end up using the same kinds of tactics as Mao and Lenin. This was always going to be the way it ended up because it always fucking does.

    2. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger

      Maoist Struggle Session is a good name for a band though.

  7. Chumby

    Be less White Mike

  8. mad.casual

    Disney’s Lion King, music from Kendrick Lamar, and writings by James Baldwin and Cheryl Strayed

    So, in predominantly black companies do they watch Song Of The South (Gone With The Wind? I’m getting confused on which fiction cures racism and which doesn’t), listen to David Allen Coe, and read The Secret Garden?

    1. A Cynical Asshole

      I’m getting confused on which fiction cures racism and which doesn’t

      It’s quite simple really: if the author is a straight white cis-gendered man, then it’s the kind that doesn’t and needs to be cancelled. If the author can check off any of the “diversity” check boxes (racial minority, female, any of the various alphabet categories, mentally and/or physically disabled, or “body positivity” activist – aka a gigantic land whale) then the amount the work cures racism is proportional to the number of boxes the author can check off. So any work by a gay, black, non-binary, transgendered, morbidly obese, wheel chair bound female with depression and PTSD author is automatically The Most Important Book Ever Written and Must Be Read by Everyone and anyone who disagrees is an evil Nazi.

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Back in university we had an approximately bimonthly diversity seminar. It was called a kegger, and people of all races and religions got together hung out and got along with out the need of anyone claiming victim status, grated this was the early 2000s, before the progs started pushing for full on race wars. There was no discrimination… Unless you were a male and brought boonsfarm

  10. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Everyone (except Tony) here knows how to combat racism: stop noting race, stop making it a checkbox, stop logging it, stop mandating it. All these things are one thing: racism. By definition they are racist, racism, racial, call it what you will.

    That will include getting rid of affirmative action and other racist programs, and restoring freedom of association to a fundamental right recognized by the Constitution. If some damn fool wants to bar blacks from his lunch counter, I won’t eat there, but it’s his business, his decision to drive away customers. If some other damn fool wants to not bake pink+blue cakes, or photograph gay weddings, that his business to ruin by restricting his customer base.

    Just because racism is mandated by law does not make it a good thing. It was good when it meant slavery, it wasn’t good when it mandated separate and unequal, it wasn’t good when it mandated affirmative action, it isn’t good now, and it never will be good.

    1. A Cynical Asshole

      It was good when it meant slavery

      Damn straight, it was free labor!

      Just kidding, I’m sure you meant to say “It wasn’t good…” but I couldn’t resist the joke.

  11. Ken Shultz

    There are kinder and gentler ways to control people’s thoughts and feelings, but they all have the downside of trying to control people’s thoughts and feelings.

    Even with things like the Human Potential Movement, Large-group awareness training, EST seminars, etc., the reason they had to try so hard to differentiate themselves from cult activity and “coercive persuasion” was because their techniques were so much like them.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Large-group_awareness_training#LGATs_and_the_anti-cult_movement

    There are more humane and less painful ways of making bacon. You can cut its throat, shoot it between the eyes, or boil it alive, but they all involve killing a pig. There are more enjoyable and less painful ways of engaging in thought control, too, but they all involve controlling other people’s thoughts.

    1. Chumby

      If we could post pics, I’d regularly share pics of bacon cheeseburgers for all the Californians. At least after Sacramento has swinedled you out of the opportunity to have pork.

    2. Ken Shultz

      If there’s a way to control other people’s thoughts without being coercive, someone who believes that needs to make the argument.

      Even when you’re dealing with willing participants, you need to wonder about the psychological health of the people who are wiling to subject themselves to that.

      Abusive spouses often use the same methods of thought control as totalitarian governments and cults, not because they’re aware of those techniques and have studied them. They just go with what works, and the kinds of people who will tolerate psychological abuse typically have certain psychological issues. If they were psychologically healthy, they wouldn’t continuously subject themselves to psychological abuse. They’d get out.

      Whatever the morality of allowing people to subject themselves to that kind of treatment, however, what is the ethical justification for inflicting psychological abuse on others? Respect for the thoughts, feelings, and desires of other people approximates agency itself–the respect for which is the essence of all libertarian ethics. From a libertarian perspective, how can we justify grabbing someone’s agency by the neck and twisting it around until we get the effect we want?

      Note the difference between that and persuasion. Persuasion not only respects the right of every individual to their own thoughts, feelings, and desires but also . . . it’s practically impossible to persuade anyone of anything without convincing them, first, that we care about what they think and feel. In fact, libertarianism is all about getting people to care about their own rights to think, feel, say, and desire what they want–and to make choices for themselves.

      Anything we do to undermine people’s belief in the sanctity of their own thoughts and feelings and impose our own thoughts and feelings on them in their place–in an effort to make them think thoughts, have feelings, and make choices that we like better–is anti-libertarian in the most fundamental way.

      Your motives are no better than your willingness to respect the rights of others to think and feel what they want.

  12. Unicorn Abattoir

    You want to ease workplace racial tensions? Stop this crap.

    1. Zeb

      Yeah, that this is even a problem in need of a solution is a huge and faulty assumption. Actual racists won’t be swayed by this kind of bullshit. For everyone else it will just be confusing or inflame resentments.

  13. In a world where workplace diversity sessions increasingly resemble Maoist struggle sessions,

    Reason’s finally caught up to 2017. I’m cheering them on!

  14. Cal Cetín

    “I’m sorry Officer Mutt is so mean to you, let’s give you some time with Officer Jeff, he’s much nice and maybe you’ll confess your racism to *him*. Otherwise we’ll have to call in Officer Mutt again.”

  15. Ben_

    Nick doesn’t understand the objective of diversity seminars.

    If you want everyone to be nice to each other and respect each other, it doesn’t take a seminar. You just say it.

  16. buckleup

    It’s a loyalty test, and if you argue with it you failed.

    That the left is using corporations to push their ideology is just totalitarianism in a another disguise. That even libertarians go with the “private companies speech nothing to see here” is troublesome.

  17. Longtobefree

    Shorter, better headline
    “Diversity Seminars Don’t Have To Be”

Please to post comments