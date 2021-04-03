Melissa Chen on Fighting Wokeness at Home and Radicalism Abroad

Reason Interviews

"Ideas have consequences," says Melissa Chen. "But so does silence."

Chen is New York editor for The Spectator and managing director of Ideas Beyond Borders, a nonprofit that translates new and classic texts about science, history, and liberal political philosophy into Arabic and distributes them as free ebooks throughout the Middle East. Born and raised in Singapore, Chen came to the United States to study genomics at Boston University; she quickly established herself as a foe of groupthink and political correctness in America while critiquing authoritarian regimes in Singapore, China, and elsewhere. A frequent guest on such shows as The Joe Rogan Experience, Bridget Phetasy's Walk-Ins Welcome, and The Rubin Report, Chen maintains one of the liveliest feeds on Twitter, mixing long threads with sardonic comments on the news of the day.

In this interview, Chen tells Nick Gillespie that an obsessive focus on identity politics led the media to keep insisting without evidence that the murder of massage parlor workers in Atlanta was a hate crime against Asian Americans. She also discusses why Hollywood is changing its products to please censors in the Chinese government, and she argues that the best ways to counter radicalization are speech and information, not repression.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Produced and edited by Regan Taylor.

Photo: Masjid Pogung Dalangan on Unsplash; Osman Rana on Unsplash; Aubrey Odom on Unsplash; Chine Nouvelle/SIPA/Newscom; Desmond Wee/The Straits Times/Newscom; Maria Thalassinou on Unsplash; Benoit Debaix on Unsplash; Alex Block on Unsplash; Adi Goldstein on Unsplash; Robin Rayne/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Swapnil Bapat on Unsplash; Maria Thalassinou on Unsplash

Music: "Mine All Mine," by Katrina Stone, Artlist

Regan Taylor is an assistant producer at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    April.3.2021 at 10:29 am

    Hawt.

    1. Cal Cetín
      April.3.2021 at 11:22 am

      Stop fetishizing her just because she’s hot.

    2. AprilPlaster
      April.3.2021 at 11:33 am

  2. Ken Shultz
    April.3.2021 at 10:37 am

    Identity politics is ruining policy at our southern border, as well.

    At the worst of the migrant crisis during Trump’s term, about 150,000 were being arrested coming across the border every month. Under Biden, in March of 2021, they arrested 170,000.

    “HHS doesn’t have enough bed capacity to care for all the children entering the system. As of Thursday, there were nearly 13,400 children in HHS shelters, with nearly 5,400 more waiting in Border Patrol facilities to be transferred. In the past month, the administration has raced to expand shelter capacity, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency helping to select at least nine sites across the southwest U.S., including convention centers, military bases and oil field dormitories, to house the children.”

    —-WSJ

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/migrant-arrests-at-u-s-southern-border-reach-15-year-high-11617385246?

    Progressives aren’t the only people who deny that moral hazards exist, but they’re the ones who are most likely to insist that believing in moral hazards is xenophobic in the name of identity politics. Still, before DACA, there were less than a thousand asylum seekers per year coming from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, and now, after DACA, there are tens of thousands of children coming from those countries every month–either alone or with their children.

    It is not xenophobic to suspect that promising not to deport people who come here as children creates an incentive for people to send their children to the United States, and it certainly isn’t xenophobic to claim that if DACA had already been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, legislation to protect the dreamers who came here more than ten years ago probably would have already cleared the House and Senate and probably would have been signed by Joe Biden.

    The simplest explanation for why Joe Biden hasn’t resubmitted DACA to the Supreme Court as unconstitutional is because so long as the dreamers aren’t being deported because of DACA, Democrats in red and purple districts and states don’t need to go on the record voting to protect the dreamers from deportation. However, until DACA is declared unconstitutional and the dreamers are protected by constitutional legislation, the dreamers who have been here all their lives will remain in legal limbo, and the incentive for destitute people to send their children to the United States will remain in place.

    1. JesseAz
      April.3.2021 at 11:11 am

      The vast majority of the open border contingent is ignorant to both reality and basic economics. There is a high negative externalities to this issue. Border counties continue to lose trauma one care centers due to uncompensated care costs in hospitals. Schools are required to spend an average of 2.5x the cost per student for ESL students. There is an explosion of South American gang memberships in California and other states. They actively fund the cartels.

      Instead of working to improve the countries open border advocates ignore reality and think of we just let everyone in things would be great.

      1. SQRLSY One
        April.3.2021 at 11:18 am

        “There is an explosion of South American gang memberships in California and other states. They actively fund the cartels.”

        The vast majority of these funds are the direct result of the on-going drug wars. You want this gone? End the drug wars! Plain and simple!

        Also, if immigration is a LONG-TERM bad thing, then Native Americans should have kept Europeans OUT! Since we can’t turn back time, the 2nd-best thing we can do is for all anti-immigration people with “white blood” (or Asian or black blood) to self-export!

        GO YE now, and self-export!

        1. JesseAz
          April.3.2021 at 11:22 am

          Nice of you to bring up unrelated issues. Drug war is bad, so is human trafficking. 100k a month, 5k a person… of course you’re too ignorant to do the math on that.

          1. SQRLSY One
            April.3.2021 at 11:38 am

            I have paid taxi-cab drivers, airlines, buses, and trains to traffic my human body… Does Der JesseBahnFuhrer want to PUNISH them ALL?

            1. Sevo
              April.3.2021 at 11:49 am

              A 2-fer on teh ‘tard!

        2. Ken Shultz
          April.3.2021 at 11:49 am

          If you’re trying to turn people against immigration, SQRLSY, you’re doing a great job.

          A much better observation is that if a large quantity of cheap labor were associated with poor economic growth, then the slowest growing economy in the world over the past 20 years must have been China’s.

          To the extent that poor immigrants are allowed to come here and live off of our taxes, I would only counter that this problem is by no means exclusive to immigrants. There is a system where people are entitled to welfare because they’re U.S. citizens, but I am not a communist.

          I don’t think anyone can find an example of me being opposed to cutting food stamps, rent subsidies, Medicaid, public schooling, or any other welfare program–regardless of whether the lazy fucks were born in the United States. I’m in favor of cutting all of it today.

      2. Ken Shultz
        April.3.2021 at 11:40 am

        Well, we need to be clear what we mean by open borders.

        And if 170,000 people per month are coming across the border and turning themselves in to be arrested so they can make a defensive asylum claim, that isn’t a result of open borders. That’s the result of a closed border.

        Having an open borders treaty with Mexico would simply mean that our Senate ratified a treaty with Mexico which let their citizens cross our border without a visa by simply showing an ID card at a checkpoint, much like we do when we go across their border now or like we do when we cross the border to Canada. Opening the border with Mexico a) wouldn’t necessarily entail any eligibility for federal services and might specifically deny them and b) wouldn’t open the border with El Salvador, Guatemala, or Honduras, which is where the flood of kids are coming from making these asylum claims.

        Moreover, an open borders treaty with Mexico would make our borders more secure than it is now–because instead of chasing a swarm of migrants coming to look for work spread across thousands of square miles of desert in the middle night, Mexican citizens who aren’t wanted criminals, etc. would simply use a border check point if they could cross by simply showing an ID. The only people who would be out there in the middle of the night would be the bad guys, who couldn’t across the border by showing an ID without getting arrested. We could even make various vaccinations a prerequisite for having a valid ID to cross the border.

        Point being, “open borders” has come to mean lots of things to lots of different people, and just like people who are otherwise opposed to abortion except in cases of rape and incest shouldn’t necessarily be lumped in with people who don’t think abortion should be legal–not even in cases of rape–all open borders advocates are not the same.

        Open borders certainly isn’t the same thing as erasing the border. If we don’t need a visa to enter Canada and Canadians don’t need a visa to enter the United States, that doesn’t mean the border has been erased–at all.

  3. JesseAz
    April.3.2021 at 11:09 am

    Georgia democrats are already retreating from their attacks on the voting law due to the pushback against the corporate woke statements and the MLB.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/stacey-abrams-pushed-misinformation-about-georgia-voting-bill-now-shes-upset-by-the-consequences

    They lie about the law and then run from the consequences.

    1. Mother's Lament
      April.3.2021 at 11:17 am

      Andrew Jackson founded that party on the mad pursuit of power using racism, slavery and lies, and it’s never going to change.

  4. buckleup
    April.3.2021 at 11:26 am

    Democrats circled back to full on racist and sexist behavior and the woke cheered.

Please to post comments