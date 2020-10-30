Foxconn

Trump's Foxconn Deal Became Just Another Government Development Debacle

The Taiwanese manufacturer promised Trump and then–Governor Scott Walker 13,000 new jobs and a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant. They've delivered a mostly empty building that's one-twentieth the promised size.

|

In 2018, President Donald Trump teamed up with then–Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (R) to offer $4.5 billion in subsidies and tax incentives to the Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn in exchange for building a 20-million-square-foot factory in the rural community of Mount Pleasant.

"I think we can say this is the eighth wonder of the world," Trump said at a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2018.

The project was supposed to employ 13,000 local workers, helping to make good on Trump's campaign promise to increase the number of domestic factory jobs.

More than two years later, planners have flattened a residential neighborhood and built an unfinished data center and warehouses, which are a fraction of the size of the state-of-the-art LCD panel factory that was originally planned.

After Foxconn failed to reach employment benchmarks, Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, who defeated Walker in 2018, clawed back some of the subsidies that his predecessor had promised. The major facility constructed by the company is one-twentieth the size of what was originally promised, and its planned use has changed from manufacturing to storage, according to an article in The Verge.

The Foxconn debacle is just the latest government-led development deal riddled with false promises in which the state provided the rich with giveaways and used the threat of eminent domain to push ordinary citizens out of their homes to benefit a private company. The Mount Pleasant neighborhood where the Foxconn factory was supposed to be built was flattened—questionably so, since the buildings that have been constructed occupy a tiny portion of the area that was demolished. 

When Reason did a story on the project in 2018, Kim and Jim Mahoney were some of the only residents left within 1 1/2 square miles. They were fighting the local government, which was attempting to bully them into selling their dream home by threatening that the state would step in and force them out.

"How can they take my house? To me, it's stealing," Jim Mahoney told Reason in 2018.

The Mahoneys, unlike all their neighbors, managed to stay put, and today their house overlooks a warehouse and unfinished construction site. It's unclear what ultimately will become of the project.

"You're setting people up for failure if you encourage them to locate in a place where they fundamentally shouldn't be locating," says economist Matthew D. Mitchell, a senior research fellow and director of the Equity Initiative at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Mitchell, who co-authored a study on the Foxconn deal, says it's a cautionary tale of what happens when politicians become private sector deal-makers.

"You're not spending your own money and you don't reap any upside reward from the benefits. So you have no incentive to minimize the costs and no incentive to maximize the benefits," Mitchell notes.

"If a private entrepreneur went to you and said, 'I've got this great plan. I would like you to invest $3.6 billion into my company. And here's the best part, it would employ 13,000 people. Isn't that awesome?' You would say, 'Why are you talking to me about the costs?'"

What the public doesn't see at a ribbon-cutting ceremony is all the economic activity that will never take place because of the burden that taxpayer subsidies shift onto other businesses and activities. Mitchell estimated that the Foxconn deal contained $2.8 billion in outright subsidies. The taxation needed to fund those subsidies would have reduced Wisconsin's gross domestic product by about $20 billion over that same period.

Using government funds to broker business deals remains popular among politicians. One survey of American mayors found that 84 percent favored using the government for targeted economic development.

"The very best thing that a governor could do is to announce that they will never, ever preside over any ribbon-cutting ceremony in which they subsidize a particular firm," says Mitchell. Even though the economics don't make sense, the political incentives encourage mayors and governors to "outbid" neighboring states to attract investment.

"There is a way to get around this that sort of appreciates the political economy of the situation," Mitchell notes. "States could enter into interstate compacts with one another, whereby they agree to a mutually disarm in the subsidy war—'I'll put away my subsidies if you put away yours.' This is really the same kind of logic that governs things like the WTO, and it's been extraordinarily successful."

He emphasizes that the Foxconn debacle isn't a story about Trump's unique incompetence, as some critics portray it. It's about the perils of government-led business deals, no matter who's in charge and what political party they belong to.

Democrats in the Connecticut town of New London partnered with a Republican governor to seize the land of homeowners like Susette Kelo in order to then hand it over to the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The project was never built, leaving an empty lot where Kelo's house once stood 13 years later.

In 1981, Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan politicians partnered with General Motors to use eminent domain to displace more than 4,000 people in the predominantly immigrant neighborhood of Poletown to make way for a car assembly plant.

In 2009, the Obama administration directed a $535 million government loan to the solar manufacturer Solyndra to construct a manufacturing facility in California, but the company went bankrupt soon after, costing U.S. taxpayers more than half a billion dollars.

"Democrats were very enthusiastic about the subsidies to Solyndra during the Obama years, and they were very down on the subsidies to Carrier and Foxconn during the Trump years," says Mitchell. "Unfortunately, I think that partisans see target economic development incentives pretty clearly when the other side is doing it, but they have an extraordinary blank spot when it comes to their own incentives."

Produced by Zach Weissmueller; graphics by Isaac Reese 

Photos: Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Brian Snyder/REUTERS/Newscom; Mark Hoffman—Pool via CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom; Yichuan Cao/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Brian Cassella/TNS/Newscom; Brian Cassella/TNS/Newscom; SMG/ZUMA Press/Newscom; DARREN HAUCK/REUTERS/Newscom; Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Newscom; Pete Souza/PSG/Newscom; Chris Bergin/REUTERS/Newscom; Brian Cassella/TNS/Newscom

Music: "Wonder" and Moment in Time" by Tristan Barton.

NEXT: Citizen vs. Government (Vol. 5)

Zach Weissmueller is a senior producer at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    October.30.2020 at 1:42 pm

    The US will thankfully invest in clean, green energy under a Joe Biden administration!

    1. raspberrydinners
      October.30.2020 at 2:00 pm

      To be fair, if you could get closer to energy independence, that is overall a good thing. Creates jobs and frees us from unnecessary intervention in the Middle East (and the world truthfully.) Less pointless wars, less lives lost, way less money spent fighting them naturally, etc. Not to mention the positive impact of not contributing even more to climate change.

      1. Agammamon
        October.30.2020 at 2:07 pm

        1. Why is it a good thing?

        2. Jobs are a cost, not a benefit – everyone in a job is someone who can’t do something else.

        3. We haven’t been ‘intervening’ (interesting euphamism) in the Middle East because of oil. Oil is fungable. If no one in the ME will sell to us then they’ll sell to someone else – who won’t be buying it from Russia or Venezuela, etc and who then will sell to us.

        4. How do you think renewable energy systems are made? How do you think they are designed to handle highly variable loads – fossil fuels.

      2. D-PizzIe
        October.30.2020 at 2:08 pm

        “To be fair, if you could get closer to energy independence, that is overall a good thing”

        You mean when it happened?

        https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/us-energy-facts/imports-and-exports.php

        In 2019, total U.S. energy exports were greater than total energy imports, and the United States became a net total energy exporter for the first time since 1952.

        1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          October.30.2020 at 2:11 pm

          Jeff is stupid but he makes up for it by being poorly informed.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.30.2020 at 1:43 pm

    “Unfortunately, I think that partisans see target economic development incentives pretty clearly when the other side is doing it, but they have an extraordinary blank spot when it comes to their own incentives.”

    Maybe this is where Democrats realize the error of their ways when they cheered on the Kelo decision in the service of grand Urban Planning.

  3. Ken Shultz
    October.30.2020 at 1:53 pm

    This “debacle” is an excellent reason to vote in Joe Biden and the Democrats–along with their $2 trillion crony capitalist Green New Deal.

    Is that what I’m supposed to think?

    P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

    1. raspberrydinners
      October.30.2020 at 2:00 pm

      I’d rather have a 2 trillion green new deal than 2 trillion given to the 1%. At least you get *something* out of it.

      P.S. You’re a dunce.

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        October.30.2020 at 2:15 pm

        We know what you would prefer. Why do you shove your choices down on the rest of us. Perhaps instead you reflect on why you wish to be that way, and why others would resist you.

        PS Shut the fuck up forever.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        October.30.2020 at 2:19 pm

        Your an idiot. Who do you think will get Joe Biden’s give aways other then the 1%? Just look at the Obama admin and all the 1% give aways they did. THE MOTHERFUCKER SOLD OUT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO 1% IN THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY FOR CHRISTS SAKES!

        PS. All politicians are crooks.

    2. Agammamon
      October.30.2020 at 2:08 pm

      No. That is not what you’re supposed to think.

      Not everything Reason prints is about Biden.

      Sometimes its just a cautionary warning about not believing the bullshit politicians spout.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      October.30.2020 at 2:21 pm

      Is that what I’m supposed to think?

      That its a bad deal, that Reason wants to educate their readers (not my strongest point), that even if you like Trump you should still be able to call a spade a spade.

  4. Moderation4ever
    October.30.2020 at 2:01 pm

    I the like the idea of states developing mutual agreements fight back against companies looking to pit states against each other in a bidding war.
    I do believe that governments at all levels have a responsibility to assist businesses that provide jobs and tax revenues. But this has to be done sensibly. What marks the Foxconn fiasco is that so many local Wisconsin businesses were cast aside in the quest for this big fish. Government can help local businesses develop in a number of ways, helping to find and expand markets, universities provide trained workers as well as advice to improve business performance. There may even be a place for tax incentives if these are limited, directed and sensible.

    1. Agammamon
      October.30.2020 at 2:11 pm

      I do believe that governments at all levels have a responsibility to assist businesses that provide jobs and tax revenues

      Why? Doesn’t this just incentivize government’s to ‘pick winners’ – done by people who have no idea what the market is, have no idea how these businesses work, have no skin in the game since they’re spending other people’s money on other people?

      And why businesses specifically and not anyone that provides tax revenue – like, you know, the people living there. Who also make up each business. Why is it that an out-of-are business should get support from the government at the expense of the people who elected that government in the first place?

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      October.30.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Nah, 1 law for all. If they think lowering taxes gets them some shiny new company then they should have to lower taxes for all the businesses within the jurisdiction.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    October.30.2020 at 2:05 pm

    Poor unreason.

    If only Democrats hadn’t nuked the economy over Kungflu hysteria. I guess we’ll never know if Foxconn would have done more with an economy not nuked by Wuhanvirus hysterics.

    BTW: Virus comes out of Communist China, who want to conquer Taiwan, and Taiwan company struggles to convince the purchased US media of job plan….

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.30.2020 at 2:07 pm

      I can tell ya, if Wuhanvirus was a biological attack by the Commies in China, turn China into glass.

      Then we go for the Commie media types here in the USA and send them to China to turn the soil.

      1. Weigel's Cock Ring
        October.30.2020 at 2:19 pm

        I’m hoping like hell that if Sleepy Joe and Kamaltoe do become president, that at least they will have enough basic human decency and mercy on us to finally end this fake pandemic they foisted on all of us.

  6. Dillinger
    October.30.2020 at 2:31 pm

    Vote Crook!

Please to post comments