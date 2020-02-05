Meet Titania McGrath, the Wokest SJW on Twitter

Titania McGrath is without question the fiercest social justice warrior (SJW) on Twitter, blasting out sentiment such as"there are now more Nazis living in modern Britain than even existed in 1930s Germany," and "say what you will about ISIS but at least they're not Islamophobic."

Based in London, McGrath burst onto social media in 2018 and describes herself as a "radical intersectionalist poet committed to feminism, social justice and armed peaceful protest." She identifies as "non-binary," "polyracial," and ecosexual" and claims to"teabag the foes of justice with a gender-neutral scrotum." She is the author of the new book Woke: A Guide to Social Justice, which is climbing the charts in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

As you might have surmised, Titania McGrath is not a real person but a spoof brilliantly pulled off by Andrew Doyle, a writer and comedian whose work has appeared on the BBC, at the Fringe Festival, and Spiked, the heterodox site edited by friend of Reason Brendan O'Neill. Doyle, who identifies as a socialist, says he created Titania to spoof identity politics, which he avers is "a collectivist ideology. It does not value an individual for the content of his or her character, but instead makes prejudicial assessments on the basis of race, gender and sexuality. In the name of anti-racism, identity politics has rehabilitated racial thinking."

In a wide-ranging conversation with Nick Gillespie, Doyle discusses Brexit (which he favored), some of the very funniest lines from Titania McGrath's Woke, and how we might get past the current moment of ultra-politically correct insanity.

Audio production by Regan Taylor and Ian Keyser.