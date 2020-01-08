Donald Trump

Is Trump Winning the Middle East or Doubling Down on Previous Failures?

The Cato Institute's Christopher A. Preble lays out a uniquely libertarian approach to Iran, Iraq, and elsewhere.

(Ron Sachs/SIPA/Newscom)

Last week, the United States military took out Iran's top military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran has responded by raining down missiles on two American bases in Iraq (no casualties were reported) and with promises to do much, much more. "We promise to continue down martyr Soleimani's path as firmly as before with help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim to get rid of America from the region," vowed Esmail Ghaani, who now leads Iran's military.

Are we going to war with Iran? Is the flare-up a sign that President Donald Trump, who as a candidate said previous administrations "got us" into Iraq "by lying," charting a bold, new course in the Middle East or following the failed footsteps of Barack Obama and George W. Bush?

To answer these questions—and define what a uniquely libertarian foreign policy should look like—Nick Gillespie talks with Christopher A. Preble, vice president for defense and foreign policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute. From 1990 to 1993, Preble served as an officer in the U.S. Navy on the USS Ticonderoga and he holds a Ph.D. in history from Temple University. He's the co-author of Fuel to the Fire: How Trump Made America's Broken Foreign Policy Even Worse (and How We Can Recover) and the author Peace, War, and Liberty: Understanding U.S. Foreign Policy.

Preble says that two decades of failed wars pushed by Republican and Democratic presidents in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen have rightly made Americans, especially younger people, skeptical of the use of force abroad to secure the safety and interests of the United States. Increasingly, people want a foreign policy that is "skeptical of the bipartisan consensus" and predicated upon "peaceful global engagement through which [the United States] trades with the rest of the world, engages diplomatically with the rest of the world, and uses our cultural influence in a positive way." Preble also ranks the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in terms of foreign policy, evaluates the foreign policy legacies of Lyndon Johnson, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, and praises recent revelations about internal military dissent over the war in Afghanistan.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.8.2020 at 1:35 pm

    “a uniquely libertarian approach to Iran, Iraq, and elsewhere”

    The Koch / Reason libertarian approach to those countries is to encourage their entire populations to immigrate to the US. Maybe they can even save one of our struggling sports like Indian immigrants saved Canadian hockey.

    #OpenBorders
    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  2. Fats of Fury
    January.8.2020 at 1:38 pm

    Potus should call a press conference declare Obama, W Bush, Clinton and Clinton have been appointed ambassadors to Afghanistan , Iraq , Serbia and Libya, ship them off post haste and then bring the troops home.

    1. Rich
      January.8.2020 at 1:57 pm

      Beautiful bi-partisan solution.

    2. ErictheRed
      January.8.2020 at 2:13 pm

      Love it.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    January.8.2020 at 1:41 pm

    Bring our troops home and let Europe pay to keep their oil flowing while we frac. Once Socialist Europe has to pay its own way militarily and stop getting subsidized by the US taxpayer, we will see just how successful their glorious socialism is.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      January.8.2020 at 1:55 pm

      ^This

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.8.2020 at 2:12 pm

      Sounds good to me.

    3. Agammamon
      January.8.2020 at 2:14 pm

      BUT THE CHINEE!

  4. Jerryskids
    January.8.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Albert Einstein is supposed to have defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We keep electing politicians to make things better and yet things never seem to get better. Does this disprove Einstein’s point?

    This idea that if we just had the right Top Men in charge we could get government to work better is insane – government is run by government workers and I can guarantee you that there is not now nor has there ever been nor will there ever be a single government worker who has ever thought to himself, “You know, I’ll bet government could work a lot better if there were fewer people like me.”

  5. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.8.2020 at 1:54 pm

    “”Is Trump Winning the Middle East or Doubling Down on Previous Failures?””

    So far I’m going with neither.

  6. Commenter_XY
    January.8.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Anyone else notice something as well? Iran shot 15 missiles, but only 11 got to their target. That is one hell of a failure rate, roughly 25%. I don’t think Iran would do very well in a shooting war with a missile armed opponent. Says a lot about their military capabilities.

  7. SIV
    January.8.2020 at 2:07 pm

    WWIII is over Nick. Pray to your SkyDaddy that Trump starts WWIV next week.

  8. Agammamon
    January.8.2020 at 2:13 pm

    Is Trump Winning the Middle East or Doubling Down on Previous Failures?

    Yes?

  9. John
    January.8.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Increasingly, people want a foreign policy that is “skeptical of the bipartisan consensus” and predicated upon “peaceful global engagement through which [the United States] trades with the rest of the world, engages diplomatically with the rest of the world, and uses our cultural influence in a positive way.” P

    Everyone wants their unicorn dude. Sadly, no one ever gets one. If only we would trade with the Middle East, things would be better. That is so fucking funny. CATO is such a joke. If anything the US involvement in the Middle East is an example of the downsides of trade. The US only cares about the Middle East and gets involved there because it was dependent on the region’s oil. Does buying hundreds of billions of dollars in Middle Eastern oil not count as trade? If the Middle East didn’t have that oil and we didn’t trade with them at all, the US wouldn’t give a flying fuck about the Middle East and certainly would have never gotten involved in wars there.

    Have we ever gotten in a war in Central Africa? No. Why is that? It is because we don’t with Central Africa and it has nothing we really need or want. The Middle East does. So, using the Middle East as an example of the need for trade to bring peace if absurd.

    CATO just has a set of ideological talking points that they apply to every problem regardless of the circumstances. You could code a bot that could produce any of their work just as well as their authors. It is pathetic.

