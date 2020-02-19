Has Trump Drained the Swamp or Stocked It With His Own Fish?

"What sets the Trump era apart is the rank incompetence of the people looking to cash in on [self-serving] opportunities," write Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng in their new book, Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington. "That's great for us reporters. But it doesn't inspire confidence in the administrative abilities of our present leaders that Trumpworld can't even seem to do corruption right."

Markay and Suebsaeng cover Washington and the White House for The Daily Beast and they dish on how Trump associates, appointees, and apparatchiks such as Corey Lewandowski, Lynne Patton, and Rudy Giuliani are constantly working to enrich themselves while desperately trying to stay in the president's good graces. In a wide-ranging interview with Nick Gillespie, they also talk about Hillary Clinton's own brand of incompetence, the deeper forms of D.C.-based corruption that result in Joe Biden's son Hunter pulling down make-work jobs in foreign countries, why they think Donald Trump will win re-election, and their previous jobs at publications on the right and the left.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

