Does COVID-19 Strengthen the Case for Medicare for All? A Soho Forum Debate

Gerald Friedman of the University of Massachusetts says yes, while the Pacific Research Institute's Sally Pipes says no.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes it all the more urgent for the U.S. to install a system of Medicare for All.

That was the topic of an online Soho Forum debate held on August 19, 2020. Arguing in favor of the proposition was Gerald Friedman, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts and the author of the book, The Case for Medicare for All. He went up against Sally Pipes, president of the Pacific Research Institute and author of False Premise, False Promise: The Disastrous Reality of Medicare for All. Soho Forum director Gene Epstein moderated.

The Soho Forum runs Oxford-style debates, meaning the audience voted on the proposition before and after the presenters' remarks. The winner is the person who moves more votes in his or her direction. At the start of the evening, 20 percent of the Zoom audience agreed that the pandemic furthered the case for Medicare for All, 60 percent were against, and 20 percent were undecided. At the end of the debate, 27 percent agreed with the proposition, 73 percent disagreed, and no one was left undecided. Because she gained the most votes, Sally Pipes was declared the winner.

The Soho Forum, sponsored by the Reason Foundation, is a monthly debate series at the SubCulture Theater in Manhattan's East Village. Debates will remain online until New York allows public events again. For information on how to watch and vote in the next online Soho Forum debate, go here.

Produced by John Osterhoudt.

  1. Moonrocks
    August.21.2020 at 2:26 pm

    After the entire left just finished saying how epicly the federal government bungled the coronavirus response, that same bungled response strengthens the case for more federal government in healthcare?

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.21.2020 at 2:29 pm

      We’ll do better next time! Honest!

      1. IceTrey
        August.21.2020 at 2:32 pm

        We have Top Men working on it!

    2. wearingit
      August.21.2020 at 2:57 pm

      There’s a difference between hiring someone who thinks they can do the job and hiring someone who thinks the job is impossible.

      Which one would you trust?

      Republicans are voted on the assumption that govt is always the problem and they do their damndest to prove everyone right.

      1. JesseAz
        August.21.2020 at 3:12 pm

        the government creates problems. Not all problems are government caused. Why the straw man?

  2. Rob Misek
    August.21.2020 at 2:26 pm

    It’s common sense.

    Nations who have had great success responding to the pandemic have government run healthcare.

    This helps everyone get the same message and the same level of care. Politicians refer to the authority of Unbiased medical professionals.

    The US is a global shitshow laughingstock. Healthcare is political And the public response is divided. The virus has found fertile ground in the US.

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.21.2020 at 2:29 pm

      Nobody cares what a Holocaust denier thinks.

      1. Rob Misek
        August.21.2020 at 2:44 pm

        What a stupid thing to say.

    2. IceTrey
      August.21.2020 at 2:36 pm

      There are 11 countries with state healthcare ahead of the US in deaths per 100,000.

      1. Rob Misek
        August.21.2020 at 2:43 pm

        Name them or provide your reference.

        1. JesseAz
          August.21.2020 at 3:13 pm

          choose any of the rankings that normalized by population dummy.

    3. Moonrocks
      August.21.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Yes, countries like Singapore, Taiwan and Switzerland had absolutely terrible coronavirus outcomes.

    4. phillhamian
      August.21.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Healthcare is political And the public response is divided.

      So you want to politicize healthcare even more?

  3. Dillinger
    August.21.2020 at 2:34 pm

    everything Gerald Friedman can think of strengthens the case for medicare for all!

  4. IceTrey
    August.21.2020 at 2:37 pm

    Medicare violates the NAP and is therefore immoral.

  5. DajjaI
    August.21.2020 at 2:51 pm

    The right way to handle the pandemic would have been to aggressively protect the elderly & obese and otherwise let the country get back to work with reasonable precautions. Then the country develops a higher level of immunity to slow the spread which protects the most vulnerable. (Not quite herd immunity, of course.) But M4A undermines this process because they do the opposite: lock down the entire country so that the elderly & obese can go out shopping (during ‘senior hours’ or some nonsense). Their goal is actually to exacerbate and prolong the pandemic because it gives the medical community far more profit and control over our lives. This is what happened in Europe and it will get far worse in the fall when the virus returns. Whereas the USA will mostly be fine because the virus has already burned through many areas.

    Ultimately it will end with accusing kids of ‘terrorism’ if they go outside (“You’re going to get people killed!”). When in fact, it’s safer outside (and gives other home dwellers more time to use the house safely). They turn all the basic medical facts upside down. Meanwhile, people with real medical conditions can’t get access to care and are left dying in the streets (unless you’re a party aparatchik).

    Finally, COVID is apparently not causing a big loss of insurance.

  6. wearingit
    August.21.2020 at 2:59 pm

    I mean, quite honestly, only a moron would favor the status quo. We spend twice as much as Canada who somehow covers everyone. We spend 18% of GDP on healthcare yearly and have worse results, compared to the next highest of Switzerland at 13%.

    For being “the greatest nation on Earth” the US somehow fantastically sucks at something every other western nation has figured out long ago.

    1. DajjaI
      August.21.2020 at 3:03 pm

      No because I’ve dealt with too many party loyalists online to know that they will spend all day badgering doctors into appointments and meanwhile the rest of us who don’t have time to do that will be left dying in the streets. And they will come out and kick us and say, “What’s the problem moron? When we said Medicare for All, we mean for ALL.” And the program will give priority to homeless and illegals, who will turn hospitals into hotels and BLM headquarters. No thanks.

    2. JesseAz
      August.21.2020 at 3:15 pm

      Nearly 3/4ths of the spending you’re crying about is already government spending dummy.

  7. assiza
    August.21.2020 at 3:09 pm

  8. JesseAz
    August.21.2020 at 3:11 pm

    this is hilarious right after the Biden libertarian speech link.

  9. Longtobefree
    August.21.2020 at 3:15 pm

    OK. For the ten millionth time; Medicare is TERRIBLE insurance.
    It has deductibles.
    It has NO dental coverage.
    It has NO vision coverage.
    It has NO drug coverage.
    It has NO annual limit on individual payments.
    It has NO lifetime limit on individual payments.
    It only pays 80 % of covered items.

    If it were offered by a private company, under current law it would be illegal.

    1. JesseAz
      August.21.2020 at 3:16 pm

      Medicare also on average pays out 3x what someone put in. It isn’t sustainable.

