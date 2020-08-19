Debra Soh: The End of Gender

In a world where Facebook recognizes more than 70 sexual identities, are we really witnessing what author Debra Soh calls The End of Gender?

The Toronto-based sex researcher's new book is subtitled "debunking the myths about sex and identity in our society" and she tells Nick Gillespie that scientific rigor is being tossed aside in the name of political activism when it comes to talking about gender differences and flashpoint issues such as allowing pre-pubescent children to transition sexually. Unapologetically "sex-positive" and in favor of letting consenting adults do whatever they want with their bodies, Soh worries that a new form of science denialism mostly on the left will ultimately undermine all sorts of social progress.