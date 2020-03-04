Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Don't Worry, Be Happily Informed

Reason's science correspondent explains who is getting infected, how to protect yourself, and why nobody should be freaking out. Yet.

|

coronapic
(Andreas Arnold/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom)

Coronavirus: Don't Worry, Be Happily Informed

If you're freaked out by the coronavirus—the growing pandemic that is shutting down travel from China, Iran, Italy, and elsewhere and has been the cause of at least nine deaths in Washington state—stop what you're doing and listen to the new Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie. It's 30 minutes that will give you peace of mind.

Ronald Bailey, Reason's science correspondent, provides comprehensive information about the origins and extent of the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19), which steps are being taken to slow its spread, and whether the United States, President Donald Trump, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are up to the task of battling a sickness that has already disrupted global trade and travel. The short version: COVID-19 is a serious problem, especially for older, sicker people with pre-existing medical problems, but its ultimate effects will be "like a particularly bad flu season, with a case-fatality rate somewhere between 0.2 and 0.5 percent."

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

 

NEXT: DEA Will Return $82K Life Savings It Seized From an Elderly Pittsburgh Man and His Daughter

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 3:45 pm

    I’m not listening to Bailey. I heard he gave his DNA to the FBI via 23andMe and now the government probably knows if his genome is susceptible to the coronavirus.

  2. John
    March.4.2020 at 3:57 pm

    http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/02/study-72000-covid-19-patients-finds-23-death-rate

    The death rate currently seems to be about 2.3%. It is hard to see how Bailey gets a don’t worry be happy 0.5% death rate out of the data that is out there.

    And that is the overall death rate. The death rate among critically ill patients is well north of 50%. So, if you or anyone you know has a serious illness, well, that is just how it goes according to Bailey.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.4.2020 at 4:07 pm

      I’ve been following this closely, and really sticking to… “trusted sources”, that being various epidemiologists, the WHO and the CDC. Anything lower than the 2.3% is merely speculation. There’s some valid logic to assume that the death rate is/will be lower than 2.3%, but at this time, given the information we have, that’s the current CFR.

      The most level headed doctor on the internet, who received a glowing profile in Forbes Magazine in his ability to allay panic with facts, has been sounding the alarm on this for a while now. The linked video he solemnly reports that this is the “worst news” he’s delivered since starting his video series.

      Oh, and for the disclaimers here, just because one is “concerned about this disease” has fuck-all to do with panicking, believing it’s the zombie apocalypse or anything like that.

      Yes, it mainly kills older, infirm people with co-mobidities.
      Yes, children are the least affected group.
      Yes, some people react to the virus like a normal flu and quietly get over it.

      None of that is the issue here. The issue is the alarming infectivity of this virus, and the fact that it really, really whacks old people. I understand, if you’re not old and you don’t suffer co-morbidity, no problem. But if you catch it, there’s a very high chance that you will spread it to others, who’ll spread it to others, and spread it to others… and then there’s a nursing home full of corpses.

      That may not kill off Capitalism, but it’s still a really shitty thing.

      1. John
        March.4.2020 at 4:12 pm

        I have been following it closely too and your conclusions mirror mine. The fact that it only kills the old and the infirm but not the healthy actually makes it more of a problem than it would be if it had a really high mortality rate. Ebola, for example, has never been much of a threat to be a pandemic because it kills too many of its victims too quickly to really spread.

        A virus like this that can barely affect millions of people is virtually impossible to stop. And a 50% mortality rate among a few million elderly would be a catastrophe of the unlike not seen in this country since the World Wars or the 1918 epidemic. How Bailey can just write that off as just another bad flu season is beyond me.

    2. Rossami
      March.4.2020 at 4:12 pm

      Except that it’s not because the calculation that you cite ignored the much larger number of minimal symptom and asymptomatic cases that we know exist. Once we get more comprehensive testing to find and quantify those milder cases, the 0.2 – 0.5% range is far more likely.

      Your second statistic is also questionable because a) it is not normalized for those critically ill would have died regardless of coronavirus and b) it is presented without context of the death rate among critically ill patients who catch common maladies like influenza. 50% sounds horrible but it is not nearly so frightening when presented as an incremental risk.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        March.4.2020 at 4:17 pm

        Except that it’s not because the calculation that you cite ignored the much larger number of minimal symptom and asymptomatic cases that we know exist.

        We don’t know they exist, we assume they exist. It’s an important distinction. All know is all we know. And all we know is the CFR– confirmed case fatality rate. We assume, we hope that yes, it’s spreading throughout the population and there are probably a lot of cases that just go away. But regular flu does that every year with a CFR of .2%

        Your second statistic is also questionable because a) it is not normalized for those critically ill would have died regardless of coronavirus and b) it is presented without context of the death rate among critically ill patients who catch common maladies like influenza. 50% sounds horrible but it is not nearly so frightening when presented as an incremental risk.

        I strongly recommend this video series which will explain all the statistics, slowly and carefully, based on confirmed findings.

      2. John
        March.4.2020 at 4:18 pm

        Except that it’s not because the calculation that you cite ignored the much larger number of minimal symptom and asymptomatic cases that we know exist. Once we get more comprehensive testing to find and quantify those milder cases, the 0.2 – 0.5% range is far more likely.

        That is assuming that there are a large number of unknown mild cases in addition to the 72,000 known cases. I find that assumption optimistic at best and downright absurd at worst. If we were talking about a million cases, I would agree with you. But with the virus just starting to spread, the number of unknown cases are going to be much lower than later when you are talking about millions of victims. You are making an assumption that really amounts to wishful thinking.

        Your second statistic is also questionable because a) it is not normalized for those critically ill would have died regardless of coronavirus and b) it is presented without context of the death rate among critically ill patients who catch common maladies like influenza. 50% sounds horrible but it is not nearly so frightening when presented as an incremental risk.

        The mortality rate for influenza among critically ill is about 26%. So doubling that rate to 50% would be a very big deal.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          March.4.2020 at 4:28 pm

          I haven’t read the detailed statistics regarding the CFR for various age groups, but what I do know is that CV19 is particularly deadly for people with “comorbidity”. Now I’m no doctor, but I understand that to mean that you merely have another disease or chronic condition. It doesn’t suggest that you must be “critically ill” to die from CV19. The doctor I linked above mentioned things like “diabetes” as being a “comorbidity”. So it is my understanding (which might be wrong) that you don’t have to be dying in an ICU on a respirator and catch CV19 to be at risk. You merely need to be chilling on your couch, watching TJ Hooker and checking the time for your next insulin shot to be at risk.

          1. Illocust
            March.4.2020 at 4:56 pm

            I’d be curious if that comorbidity includes people with asthma. This is supposed to be hell on your lungs already.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.4.2020 at 3:59 pm

    “like a particularly bad flu season, with a case-fatality rate somewhere between 0.2 and 0.5 percent.”

    A “particularly bad flu season” would have to have a higher CFR than .2%. .2% is a normal flu season.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 4:02 pm

      I think that many are overreacting to this, but calling it just a “bad flu season” is every bit as retarded as running out and prepping for the apocalypse over this.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        March.4.2020 at 4:11 pm

        It is. Iran doesn’t empty it’s prisons because of a “bad flu season”. South Korea doesn’t declare it’s “in a state of war” over the spread of the regular flu season. China doesn’t enforce draconian isolation procedures for several billion people over a particularly bad flu season.

        There are lots of things people are being irrational about, though.

        1. Buying all the bottled water off the shelves. This isn’t the zombie apocalypse. There’s no reason to suspect that the water will stop flowing. Use water from you tap like always. If you’re paranoid it’s infected, boil it.
        2. Buying all the toilet paper. Same as above. If you have to self-quarantine in your house, sure having a little extra will help. Worse comes to worst, have a non-infected friend or neighbor drop off supplies on your front door.
        3. Masks. Stop it with the masks. They don’t protect you (see video series I linked above). Masks are designed to protect other people from you. Masks actually make things worse because as they get damp, they actually trap and collect pathogens.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          March.4.2020 at 4:12 pm

          China: 1.3 billion. Sorry. I was inserting global population in that..

  4. John
    March.4.2020 at 4:01 pm

    http://www.popsci.com/story/health/drug-supply-covid-coronavirus-china/

    Maybe moving our entire pharmaceutical supply chain to China is a bad idea. I know “meh principles” apparently require large numbers of people to periodically die because the God market has dictated that all life saving medicine must come from China, but maybe we could make an exception this time.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      March.4.2020 at 4:17 pm

      If this episode has demonstrated anything, it is that relying on China as the linchpin for global production across nearly every industry in existence is …. reckless, to say the least.

      When someone has you by the balls, simple things like sneezing become unimaginable.

      Isolationism may not be the answer, but having a domestic fallback option to make up for production shortfalls in times of global crisis is critical. We don’t need to make everything here, but we should certainly be able to without destroying our economy.

      1. John
        March.4.2020 at 4:20 pm

        Isolationism isn’t the answer. That said, there are certain things that a country as large with an economy as rich as ours out to be able to produce on its own as a matter of national security. A base level of pharmaceuticals is certainly on that list.

        1. MikeT1986
          March.4.2020 at 4:30 pm

          I mean we more than have the manufacturing capability to produce things, admittedly we’d have a cold-start problem. Mandating that these things be made at all times in the US would drive up day to day costs.

          That said events like this help drive home the importance of diversifying your supply base both in terms of companies and geography. It’s not just disease that can cause problems, weather events, politics etc.

          1. John
            March.4.2020 at 4:36 pm

            It would drive up your day to day costs. But nothing is ever free. When you consider how wealthy we are and the potential risks, it is a price worth paying. And yes, diversifying is the key. Maybe we don’t make it all here, but we make sure what isn’t made here is made or can be easily obtained from somewhere besides China and the far east.

            1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
              March.4.2020 at 4:38 pm

              It’s a tough call. Business is cutthroat. You don’t outsource and pay higher costs because you’re afraid of the hidden costs of outsourcing. Your competitor doesn’t give a fuck, outsources to Eritrea, and undercuts you by 40%. You hang on, knowing that at some point down the road those hidden costs for your competitor will show up. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t. Who cares, they just kicked your ass this quarter. Rinse, repeat.

              1. John
                March.4.2020 at 4:40 pm

                But the US market is enormous. Making a rule that something has to be made here to be sold here just causes people to make things here because the market is so big and lucrative. For example, when Reagan put huge tariffs on Japanese and European cars, you ended up with Toyota plants in Indiana and BMW plants in South Carolina. They didn’t just walk away from the market. Same thing would happen here.

                1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
                  March.4.2020 at 4:45 pm

                  Agreed, which is why I haven’t waded too deeply into the tariff debates.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        March.4.2020 at 4:23 pm

        That’s my biggest economic takeaway from this. Outsource carefully. It’s no different that storing all your shit “in the cloud”. It’s a euphemism for someone else’s computer. Instead you’re storing all your economic outcomes in someone else’s social and political territory.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.4.2020 at 4:22 pm

    And in the realm of making everything political:

    “I understand why this facility is needed,” said Washington State Senator Joe Nguyen, who represents White Center in Olympia. “But the appearance of placing it in a neighborhood that has already been historically marginalized conveys a message about whose safety we most value in our society that is not lost on me.”

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 4:25 pm

      Then put it nextdoor to that guy. And put another one next door to Bailey.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.4.2020 at 4:25 pm

    Libertarians are generally safe from coronavirus, as the comments section is a close as most of us get to human contact.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 4:27 pm

      Yeah but our mom’s come down to the basement once a week to change the sheets and she has human contact.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.4.2020 at 4:30 pm

      I have a fairly hermitous friend, and I sent him an article on self-isolation in regards to CV19. He couldn’t wait.

Please to post comments