Thomas Massie Falls, 'Samurai vs. Squatters,' Jeff Bezos

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's primary defeat in Kentucky and how his refusal to be a Trump yes-man cost him his seat in Congress. Then, they break down why Jeff Bezos is going viral after floating a proposal to eliminate income taxes for the bottom 50 percent of earners. Finally, they dissect Christian's reporting trip to California for his feature article, "Samurai vs. Squatters: On the Street With the Hired Swords Reclaiming California Property Owners' Stolen Homes."

0:00—Tough loss for Massie

18:25—Bezos made some claims about taxes.

28:40—"Teen takeovers" in Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.

37:06—The anti-data center people are giving Robby an aneurysm.

50:37—"Samurai vs. Squatters"

1:00:38—The Boys' new season is bad.

1:11:00—Euphoria is the hot people show.

1:17:18—Robby loves complicated board games.