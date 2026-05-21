Thomas Massie Falls, 'Samurai vs. Squatters,' Jeff Bezos
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss Rep. Thomas Massie's defeat, Jeff Bezos' comments on taxes, and squatters in California.
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's primary defeat in Kentucky and how his refusal to be a Trump yes-man cost him his seat in Congress. Then, they break down why Jeff Bezos is going viral after floating a proposal to eliminate income taxes for the bottom 50 percent of earners. Finally, they dissect Christian's reporting trip to California for his feature article, "Samurai vs. Squatters: On the Street With the Hired Swords Reclaiming California Property Owners' Stolen Homes."
0:00—Tough loss for Massie
18:25—Bezos made some claims about taxes.
28:40—"Teen takeovers" in Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.
37:06—The anti-data center people are giving Robby an aneurysm.
50:37—"Samurai vs. Squatters"
1:00:38—The Boys' new season is bad.
1:11:00—Euphoria is the hot people show.
1:17:18—Robby loves complicated board games.