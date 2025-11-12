There's More Than One Way To Get Sober

The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie goes deep with the artists, activists, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and visionaries who are making the world a more libertarian—or at least more interesting—place by championing free minds and free markets.

Today's guest is Katie Herzog, co-host of the popular Blocked & Reported podcast and author of the paradigm-shattering new book Drink Your Way Sober. Katie writes about her and other people's experiences with The Sinclair Method—a medication-assisted approach to alcoholism where you use one drug to counter problematic use of another. Her story—and the cutting-edge research and treatment she reports on—upends just about everything we think we know about drug use, recovery, and autonomy.

She talks with Nick Gillespie about naltrexone, the drug that helped her retrain her brain, why Alcoholics Anonymous works for some people but not for others, and how modern medicine is finally catching up to the idea that we should treat adults like adults when it comes to what we put in our bodies.

They also get into the insane cancel culture politics that gave rise to her and Jesse Singal launching the Blocked & Reported podcast in 2020, whether we've passed peak woke, and if conservatives are now simply presiding over their own version of cancel culture.

Previous appearance: Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal on Left-Wing Cancel Culture, June 17, 2020.

0:00—Introduction

1:34—What is the Sinclair Method?

6:59—Herzog's experience with alcoholism

15:50—Sexuality, self-identity, and self-loathing

22:22—Recognizing addiction and the myths of willpower

27:43—Alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous

35:03—Herzog on differences in weed and alcohol use

38:44—Beta-blockers for overcoming anxiety

43:51—Transgenderism in media and cancel culture

58:29—Tolerance vs. agreement