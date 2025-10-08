Reason Versus National Review: Is Mass Immigration Good for America?
Katherine Mangu-Ward and Alex Nowrasteh squared off against Rich Lowry and Steven Camarota to debate immigration.
Reason and the Cato Institute go head-to-head with our friends at the National Review and the Center for Immigration Studies in a thought-provoking debate on one of America's most divisive issues: immigration.
Resolution: Mass Immigration Is Good for America
Affirmative: Reason's Katherine Mangu-Ward and Cato's Alex Nowrasteh
Negative: National Review's Rich Lowry and Center for Immigration Studies' Steven Camarota
Moderator: Peter Suderman
Reason Versus is a debate series where Reason journalists and policy experts face off against pundits and strategists who challenge their ideas—no talking points, no shouting, just sharp arguments and real discussion.
- Producer: Natalie Dowzicky
- Audio Production: Ian Keyser
- Camera: Cody Huff
- Camera: Justin Zuckerman
- Camera: César Báez
- Camera: Jim Epstein
- Video editor: Chris Sowick