Reason Versus National Review: Is Mass Immigration Good for America?

Reason and the Cato Institute go head-to-head with our friends at the National Review and the Center for Immigration Studies in a thought-provoking debate on one of America's most divisive issues: immigration.

Resolution: Mass Immigration Is Good for America

Affirmative: Reason's Katherine Mangu-Ward and Cato's Alex Nowrasteh

Negative: National Review's Rich Lowry and Center for Immigration Studies' Steven Camarota

Moderator: Peter Suderman

Reason Versus is a debate series where Reason journalists and policy experts face off against pundits and strategists who challenge their ideas—no talking points, no shouting, just sharp arguments and real discussion.