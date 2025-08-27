Glenn Jacobs Body-Slams Big Government

The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, and politicians who are making the 21st century more libertarian—or at least more interesting—by challenging old, worn-out ideas and orthodoxies.

Today's guest is best known by his pro wrestling name: Kane.

But Glenn Jacobs isn't just a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Since 2018, he's served as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, where he has beat down tax increases and mask and vaccine mandates while pushing school choice and private sector solutions to social problems such as addiction.

Jacobs tells Nick Gillespie how Ron Paul inspired him, why he believes President Donald Trump is disrupting the administrative state, and why live-and-let-live is the best life philosophy.

0:00—Intro

0:50—Paul's influence on Jacobs

3:52—The appeal of Ronald Reagan

6:26—Trump and the administrative state

9:45—Responsibilities as mayor of Knox County

11:45—Taxes and public services

18:32—Pushing back on COVID-19 mandates

25:35—LGBTQ issues

29:26—Vocational training

32:57—Libertarianism inside the GOP

34:38—Which pro wrestlers embody these politicians?

36:00—What's next for Jacobs?