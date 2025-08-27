Glenn Jacobs Body-Slams Big Government
The former WWE star and current mayor of Knox County explains how limiting government, protecting economic freedom, and trusting communities over bureaucrats can build a stronger foundation for liberty.
The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, and politicians who are making the 21st century more libertarian—or at least more interesting—by challenging old, worn-out ideas and orthodoxies.
Today's guest is best known by his pro wrestling name: Kane.
But Glenn Jacobs isn't just a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Since 2018, he's served as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, where he has beat down tax increases and mask and vaccine mandates while pushing school choice and private sector solutions to social problems such as addiction.
Jacobs tells Nick Gillespie how Ron Paul inspired him, why he believes President Donald Trump is disrupting the administrative state, and why live-and-let-live is the best life philosophy.
0:00—Intro
0:50—Paul's influence on Jacobs
3:52—The appeal of Ronald Reagan
6:26—Trump and the administrative state
9:45—Responsibilities as mayor of Knox County
11:45—Taxes and public services
18:32—Pushing back on COVID-19 mandates
25:35—LGBTQ issues
29:26—Vocational training
32:57—Libertarianism inside the GOP
34:38—Which pro wrestlers embody these politicians?
36:00—What's next for Jacobs?
- Producer: Paul Alexander
- Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser