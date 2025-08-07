Rob Henderson: Why Elites Still Worship Socialism
The author and psychologist joins the show to breakdown the Zohran Mamdani campaign, among other fads.
Is Brooklyn-style socialism a "luxury belief"? Just asking questions.
Today's guest coined that memorable phrase, and we're eager to talk with him today about how it applies to the triumph of socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York Democratic mayoral primary and to discuss the odd, enduring allure of socialism for America's most highly educated class despite a history of repeated bloody and catastrophic 20th century communist experiments. I also want to ask him if any of my political beliefs are a luxury for which others are bearing the cost.
Rob Henderson is the author of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class, which is a must-read account of life on the bottom rungs of the social ladder in the late '90s and a frankly inspiring tale of his improbable ascent of that ladder. His Substack commenting on current events and culture through a social psych lens is Rob Henderson's Newsletter. He's also a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and you can also often catch his work in City Journal, where he's a contributing editor.
Chapters:
0:00—Introduction
3:02—Zoran Mamdani: The luxury belief politician?
6:01—Intra-elite conflict and class dynamics
8:58—Cultural expectations vs. economic realities
12:00—The role of marriage in economic success
15:12—Education, class, and economic outcomes
18:00—Expectations vs. reality in elite aspirations
20:47—Demystifying elite institutions and talent identification
29:17—The value of education and elite institutions
35:34—Ignorance of historical lessons on communism
40:28—The rise of socialism in modern politics
44:21—Normalization of radical rhetoric
48:15—Luxury beliefs and their societal impact
52:26—Drug decriminalization: a complex debate
59:21—The intersection of personal beliefs and public policy
01:04:53—Cultural shifts in family structures
01:11:41—The consequences of discarding traditional norms
01:20:24—Birth rates and societal concerns
01:24:50—Political polarization and relationship dynamics
01:27:50—Final question: questioning our beliefs
Mentioned in the podcast:
"When Progressive Ideals Become a Luxury," by Rob Henderson
"Zohran Mamdani's Luxury Beliefs," by Rob Henderson
"In Defense of 'Luxury Beliefs,'" by Katherine Mangu-Ward
The Most Detailed Map of the N.Y.C. Mayoral Primary
- Producer: John Osterhoudt