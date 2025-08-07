Rob Henderson: Why Elites Still Worship Socialism

Is Brooklyn-style socialism a "luxury belief"? Just asking questions.

Today's guest coined that memorable phrase, and we're eager to talk with him today about how it applies to the triumph of socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York Democratic mayoral primary and to discuss the odd, enduring allure of socialism for America's most highly educated class despite a history of repeated bloody and catastrophic 20th century communist experiments. I also want to ask him if any of my political beliefs are a luxury for which others are bearing the cost.

Rob Henderson is the author of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class, which is a must-read account of life on the bottom rungs of the social ladder in the late '90s and a frankly inspiring tale of his improbable ascent of that ladder. His Substack commenting on current events and culture through a social psych lens is Rob Henderson's Newsletter. He's also a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and you can also often catch his work in City Journal, where he's a contributing editor.

Chapters:

0:00—Introduction

3:02—Zoran Mamdani: The luxury belief politician?

6:01—Intra-elite conflict and class dynamics

8:58—Cultural expectations vs. economic realities

12:00—The role of marriage in economic success

15:12—Education, class, and economic outcomes

18:00—Expectations vs. reality in elite aspirations

20:47—Demystifying elite institutions and talent identification

29:17—The value of education and elite institutions

35:34—Ignorance of historical lessons on communism

40:28—The rise of socialism in modern politics

44:21—Normalization of radical rhetoric

48:15—Luxury beliefs and their societal impact

52:26—Drug decriminalization: a complex debate

59:21—The intersection of personal beliefs and public policy

01:04:53—Cultural shifts in family structures

01:11:41—The consequences of discarding traditional norms

01:20:24—Birth rates and societal concerns

01:24:50—Political polarization and relationship dynamics

01:27:50—Final question: questioning our beliefs

Mentioned in the podcast:

"When Progressive Ideals Become a Luxury," by Rob Henderson

"Zohran Mamdani's Luxury Beliefs," by Rob Henderson

"In Defense of 'Luxury Beliefs,'" by Katherine Mangu-Ward

The Most Detailed Map of the N.Y.C. Mayoral Primary