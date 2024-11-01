Live on Election Night! The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie
Reason's Nick Gillespie will be live on election night with Kmele Foster, Allison Schrager, and more special guests.
Join Reason's Nick Gillespie live on election night at YouTube, X, and Reason.com, starting at 10 p.m. EST.
Will history be made? Will it end? Joining Gillespie are The Fifth Column's Kmele Foster, Bloomberg economics columnist Allison Schrager, and many more special guests, who will break down the weirdest—and possibly the most consequential—election season in any of our lifetimes.
- Audio Production: Ian Keyser