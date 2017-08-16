Virginia State Police Say They Didn't Find Caches of Weapons in Charlottesville
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said police found weapons stashed by white nationalists. Police say they didn't.
Contradicting statements by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Virginia State Police say they did not find caches of weapons stashed around Charlottesville in advance of last Saturday's deadly white nationalist rally.
In an interview Monday on the Pod Save the People podcast, hosted by Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, McAuliffe claimed the white nationalists who streamed into Charlottesville that weekend hid weapons throughout the town.
"They had battering rams and we had picked up different weapons that they had stashed around the city," McAuliffe told Mckesson.
McAuliffe's comments were picked up by other news outlets and spread through social media. But Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, says that no such stashes were found.
"The governor was referring to the briefing provided him in advance of Saturday's rally and the extra security measures being taken by local and state police," Geller tells Reason. "As a safety precaution in advance of August 12, such searches were conducted in and around Emancipation and McIntire Parks. No weapons were located as a result of those searches."
The Virginia State Police also disputed McAuliffe's claims that Virginia State Police were underequipped to deal with the heavily armed militia members at Saturday's rally.
"The governor was referencing the weapons and tactical gear the members of various groups attending the rally had on their persons," Geller says. "I can assure you that the Virginia State Police personnel were equipped with more-than-adequate specialized tactical and protective gear for the purpose of fulfilling their duties to serve and protect those in attendance of the August 12 event in Charlottesville."
McAuliffe claimed in an interview with The New York Times that law enforcement arrived to find a line of militia members who "had better equipment than our State Police had." In longer comments that were later edited out of the Times' story, McAuliffe said that up to 80 percent of the rally attendees were carrying semi-automatic weapons. "You saw the militia walking down the street, you would have thought they were an army," he said.
Virginia police have come under criticism for failing to quell violence at the rally, which left one counterprotester dead and more than 30 injured.
Photo Credit: Pacific Press/Sipa USA/Newscom
Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.
-
In an interview Monday on the Pod Save the People podcast, hosted by Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mcesson,
-
LOL perfect. Two idiot peas in a pod.
-
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is a liar [period]
-
Hey now, I think he's a coward. I wish we could both be right...
-
A liar? But the Nazis had torches!
Of course antifa had a flamethrower, so they had more than the Nazis.
-
But why let facts ruin your narrative? Its the proggy way...
-
This is hardly news.
-
How many believed - and still believe - McAuliffe's lying bullshit? "Be really scared of these torch-carrying nitwits!" Thanks for tamping down the rhetoric, sleazebag.
Virginia police have come under criticism for failing to quell violence at the rally, which left one counterprotester dead and more than 30 injured.
Without completely coming to the defense of John Law - something I really enjoy doing, by the way - they would be criticized for no matter what they did during the protest.
-
I feel like if it had been the police who killed some people that it would have at least brought the Reason commentariat together.
-
I support an aggressive, hopefully even more heavily armed police force when they attack my enemy.
-
I've certainly been a long advocate of Robocop technology.
-
This is a situation where he really may have been too stupid to understand what his police were telling him.
-
That's quite the benefit of the doubt you're giving the governor. He didn't want the rally to occur and he declared a state of emergency (before the murder), thus banning the rally, after violence occurred when the police refused to maintain order. At least, that is what the ACLU has stated.
This was calculated
-
Could be a little of column A, a little of column B.
-
And nobody seems even concerned that the governor seems unable to accurately discuss this event.
-
This dry recitation of serial lies seems oddly devoid of judgement or denunciation.
-
Lying is bad.
-
Do you think that there's maybe something more to the lie?
-
It's an epidemic in that general area of the country. And by that general area I mean statehouses, large and small.
-
I'm still convinced that there are public officials involved in this event who were attempting to orchestrate some "government to the rescue" publicity for themselves and the whole thing went sideways fast.
This should have been a Monday story about a bunch of hill people who came down to wave their dumbass signs and flags for a couple hours while everyone went about their day ignoring them. Instead it turned into a shit show of professional protesters.
BTW, what the fuck goes through someone's mind where they figure out the most efficient way to get piss and shit into a balloon for the sole purpose of projecting it at another human?
-
I'm still convinced that there are public officials involved in this event who were attempting to orchestrate some "government to the rescue" publicity for themselves and the whole thing went sideways fast.
Share your evidence so that the rest of us can be convinced.
-
Share your evidence so that the rest of us can be convinced.
Here's all the evidence anyone should need, CUCK!:
*flings piss and shit filled balloon at Hugh*
-
TImeline of local articles:
http://www.nbc29.com/story/359.....ight-rally
http://www.nbc29.com/story/360.....time-being
-
-
-
http://www.nbc29.com/story/360.....-8-09-2017
http://www.dailyprogress.com/n.....bc7a9.html
Proof? No. Smell like politicos meddling with idealogues? Does to me.
-
The ACLU is arguing that the police were purposely not trying to maintain order, thus allowing the governor to declare a 'state of emergency' to end the rally, like he wanted in the first place.
-
There's a video where the police are shown to be actively pushing the UtR rally attendees directly into the waiting clubs of antifa and one young guy screams "why are you doing this, they're the ones that hate the police!"
He might be a dumbass racist/nazi/confederate whatever, but you could see the panic on his face at what the police were doing.
-
This will be the one time that Reason will not fault the police, the government, or the ACLU
-
I for one believe the governor - it's quite likely the guns were seized in one of those informal asset forfeiture operations where the guns wind up in a pawn shop in North Carolina.
-
Why waste a good opportunity to ask for moar gunz?
-
The desperate attempt to squeeze this event into the gun-control narrative is not particularly surprising.
-
Well, in fairness, he is trying to prevent 93 million death a year or whatever the fuck.
-
The one term limit is both a blessing and a curse for Virginia. The blessing is that no governor can use a second term to further their statist agenda, The curse is that they don't need to be held accountable for anything-they can just wait a few years when they run for senate and all will be forgotten.
-
Sounds like McAulliffe is gearing up for a new gun control push, using Charlottesville as an excuse, despite the fact that the murderer's weapon of choice this time was a car.
Clearly what we really need is common sense car control. /sarc
-
Well they were hoping the UtR protestors would open fire on antifa and that would have fit their anti-gun anti-alt-right Trump-is-a-nazi agenda just fine.
-
So, you're saying Elon Musk is responsible, trying to get common sense regulations around AI? Sounds legit.
-
" McAuliffe said that up to 80 percent of the rally attendees were carrying semi-automatic weapons. "You saw the militia walking down the street, you would have thought they were an army,"
McAuliffe went on to say how proud he was of the crackers that no shots were fired.
-
"Virginia police have come under criticism for failing to quell violence at the rally"
Well, not at Reason.com they haven't. At least Judge Nap had the balls to condemn the "peace" officers on Kennedy's show the other night for failing to protect the 1A rights of the asshats protesting the removal of the statue.
-
In longer comments that were later edited out of the Times' story, McAuliffe said that up to 80 percent of the rally attendees were carrying semi-automatic weapons. "You saw the militia walking down the street, you would have thought they were an army," he said.
Why the edit, one wonders.
-
Indeed, lying politicians are usually unfazed about being caught in even the most open lies. Besides, it's not as if the NYT would point out the lie. Only "right-wing" publications would point it out, and we all know they can't be telling the truth.
-
Because they're all Nazis now
-
That must be why 93 million Americans are killed each year with guns!
-
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said police found weapons stashed by white nationalists. Police say they didn't.
I see this carpetbagging weasel is still doing his best to instill trust and unity...
-
Tom Bombadil|8.16.17 @ 12:40PM|#
This dry recitation of serial lies seems oddly devoid of judgement or denunciation.
It does seem vaguely familiar.
-
Oh what a tangled web we weave.....
-
BLM Supporter kills 5 cops in a pre-meditated act. Yet the movement is still deemed good enough that Governors do interviews with them.
Meanwhile, one neo-nazi doofus commits an act of road rage after some street fighting, every Republican and white man in the country is evil and needs to apologize.
-
Amen
-
Terry is obviously willing to say anything to deflect from the fact that he's absolutely terrible at his job in every conceivable way.
-
The fascists lie even when they don't have to. What was McAuliffe thinking? Not fit for governor.
-
Imagine that another Democrat caught lying. Again.