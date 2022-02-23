Brickbat: Bad Medicine

The family of Tiffany Davis has sued Muskegon County, Michigan, Muskegon Sheriff Michael Poulin, and others, claiming Davis died because they failed to provide adequate medical care while she was in jail for probation violation. Both her cellmate and her mother said they asked jail officials to take Davis to the hospital after she began having headaches, seizures, and vomiting. The jail did not call for an ambulance until the next day. She died five days later from brain hemorrhages brought on by an infection. The attorney representing the family has already received a $2.4 million settlement from the county for the family of a man who died after suffering seizures in the jail and did not receive timely medical care. Four jail guards face criminal charges in that case.