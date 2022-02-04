Brickbat: Hot Wheels

Dustin Bates suffered fractured ribs, a broken right leg and a fractured spine when he was struck by a Lake Worth, Texas, police SUV while fleeing from cops on foot, according to a lawsuit he has filed. Bates was later charged with evading arrest and drug possession, but those charges were dismissed by prosecutors. Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said an investigation found officer Jonathan Granado chased Bates, who had crashed a motorcycle he had been riding but continued running away on foot, into a field, where Granado's vehicle slid on wet grass when he braked and struck Bates at about 45 mph. A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict Granado. The Department of Justice also declined to take action against Granado.