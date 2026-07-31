Trump Re-Ups the Anti-Weaponization Fund, Reinforcing the Demand That Todd Blanche Kill It for Good

Last month, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department is "not moving forward with" the $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" described in President Donald Trump's May 18 "settlement agreement" with the IRS. "Period," Blanche added.

Sens. John Cornyn (R–Texas) and Thom Tillis (R–N.C.), whose objections to that agreement have delayed the Senate Judiciary Committee's vote on Blanche's nomination as attorney general, want him to put his assurance in writing, which he so far has refused to do. On Friday, Trump himself reinforced the motivation for that condition by saying his supporters "should be given compensation for what has been done to them."

The Anti-Weaponization Fund was the central feature of the original IRS "settlement," even though it had nothing to do with Trump's lawsuit against the agency, which alleged damages from an IRS contractor's illegal disclosure of his tax returns. The fund was designed to reward Trump's friends and followers by offering compensation to people who claim they suffered from politically motivated abuses of power during the Biden administration.

That idea provoked a bipartisan backlash so intense that Blanche, who approved the fund and repeatedly defended it, abandoned the scheme two weeks after announcing it. Republican senators, including Cornyn and Tillis, were especially dismayed by the prospect that the fund's beneficiaries would include Trump supporters who assaulted police officers during the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. After all, Trump had already pardoned 1,600 or so rioters, including people convicted of violent crimes, and he had repeatedly portrayed them as victims of government persecution.

Even after Blanche said he had nixed the fund, Trump re-upped the idea and confirmed the impression that he thought Capitol rioters deserved to receive taxpayer-funded awards. He did not rule out awards for people convicted of assaulting police officers, suggesting they may have pleaded guilty under pressure even though they were innocent.

Trump was at it again on Friday morning. The Anti-Weaponization Fund "will not benefit me," he wrote on Truth Social, "but rather the great American Patriots who were hunted down like dogs and whose lives were unfairly and illegally destroyed by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration….Perhaps there has never been a group of people treated so badly in our Nation's history. They are suffering still, many ruined, and I felt that they should be given compensation for what has been done to them….I will always feel that these victims of government abuse should be paid back for what they were forced to endure."

Trump "made it clear today that the so-called Anti Weaponization Fund is still alive, which is exactly why we are attempting to formally end it," Tillis responded on X. "While I never disagreed that the Biden Administration pursued a number of vindictive prosecutions related to January 6, the criminals who assaulted police officers and defiled our nation's Capitol are not 'great American patriots' who are 'victims of government abuse.' Anyone who attacked law enforcement should still be in prison, not getting a check from the federal government."

The President made it clear today that the so-called Anti Weaponization Fund is still alive, which is exactly why we are attempting to formally end it. While I never disagreed that the Biden Administration pursued a number of vindictive prosecutions related to January 6, the… https://t.co/Ebe2nsePnl — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) July 31, 2026

Tillis raised the same basic objection after the fund was announced. The prospect that the fund "could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer" is "absurd," he said in May. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) likewise said "a slush fund to pay people who assault cops" was "utterly stupid" and "morally wrong."

The Anti-Weaponization Fund "is not popular," Tillis noted on Thursday. "The president's not winning on this issue. It is killing some of our candidates because they can't explain it. And now it looks like they weren't being honest when they said it was inoperative."

In his X post, Tillis said he and Cornyn "have been working with Acting AG Todd Blanche to end the Anti Weaponization Fund, and he has been forthright, thoughtful and patient." He added that he would "continue working in good faith to put an end this legal and political albatross and prevent any potential misallocation of taxpayer dollars."

Tillis attributed the difficulty in obtaining a written promise that the fund is dead for good to the influence of "an incompetent personal advisor to the President" who "refuses to amend the bogus settlement." He presumably was referring to Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn, who played a key role in "the bogus settlement."

The senator's description of the arrangement, which Trump has called "a settlement with myself," is accurate. Two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee began considering Blanche's nomination, the federal judge who oversaw Trump's case concluded that it was phony from the beginning, since he controlled both sides in the supposed dispute.

The case pitted Trump against an agency he oversees, represented by Justice Department lawyers who also answer to him and who never bothered to contest his claims. The plaintiffs and the defendants "worked in tandem and were never actually adverse," U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams wrote, saying the lawsuit was nothing more than a pretext for "a 'settlement' that had no viable basis in law or fact."

In addition to the supposedly defunct Anti-Weaponization Fund, that "settlement" included an order in which Blanche purported to shield Trump and his family from liability for tax violations and any other federal offenses they may have committed. That part of the agreement likewise had nothing to do with Trump's complaint against the IRS, which in any case was legally doomed from the outset because he missed the statutory deadline for filing such claims. But unlike the fund, Blanche says, that promise of protection, which could save Trump more than $100 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties, remains in place, although Cornyn and Tillis want Blanche to clarify its scope.

Given all that, it is puzzling that Cornyn and Tillis seem satisfied to haggle over the details of the huge favors Blanche approved for his boss, as opposed to asking how anyone fit to run the Justice Department could have signed off on such a brazenly corrupt product of self-dealing. That act alone is enough to disqualify Blanche from this job, since it shows he is so eager to please Trump that he is willing to abandon legal ethics, shirk his official duties, and make a joke of the civil justice system while pretending all of this is business as usual at the Justice Department.