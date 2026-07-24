Brickbat: Deadly Hurry

Former Florida police officer Zachary Krug has been charged after investigators say he drove 104 mph in a 50 mph zone and crashed into an SUV, killing a 6-year-old girl. Prosecutors say Krug was late for work with the Temple Terrace Police. He activated the emergency lights on his unmarked car to get through a red light, then accelerated to more than twice the speed limit before crashing into an SUV containing Samantha Sakowski and her three children. Sakowski received broken ribs and two black eyes, one child sustained a concussion, and another had a broken spine and pelvis and needed to be placed into a medically induced coma. Six-year-old Leila died from her injuries. His attorney claimed Krug was following a speeding driver, but the county prosecutor says there was no such driver. Krug was fired and now faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.