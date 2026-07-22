Capitol Police Anticipated Drone Plot Against UFC a Month Before It Was Uncovered

The U.S. Capitol Police anticipated a drone attack on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Freedom 250 event at the White House before the FBI broke up a plot to do exactly that, documents obtained by Reason show. An intelligence assessment on May 20 mentioned the possibility of "nefarious actors plotting to use weaponized drones" or to fire from "high vantage points" against UFC spectators. A month later, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd announced the first arrest in "a plot to murder members of the federal government" with a combined drone and sniper assault.

The Trump administration has used the alleged attack plot as an argument for a $600 million expansion to the White House. (Despite the administration's claims, about half the cost will come from American taxpayers.) "This Project will support a highly sophisticated Drone Port and Sniper Nests atop the Ballroom that would destroy any effort to launch such an attack," Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate wrote in a June 16 letter to the D.C. Court of Appeals, which is hearing a lawsuit by the National Trust for Historic Preservation against the project. But the FBI announcement and the newly disclosed Capitol Police document show that old-fashioned police work—not expensive defensive works or mass surveillance—was enough to protect the White House.

Like Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, the suspected drone attackers were caught because a family member proactively went to the authorities. In its indictment, the government says it caught wind of the drone plot on June 10, when an Ohio woman called the police over her 19-year-old son's "firearms purchases and communicating with certain individuals online." The FBI searched the house and interrogated the son, who admitted to plotting a mass assassination of politicians with friends from a TikTok group. Authorities have arrested a total of eight suspects across the country, some of whom allegedly bought weapons and made travel plans. Two have pleaded not guilty so far, and others haven't had time to enter a plea.

The Capitol Police intelligence assessment wasn't based on any special foreknowledge of the plot. (Reason obtained it from a fusion center, a liaison office between the Department of Homeland Security and local police, under the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act.) The intelligence bureau simply deduced something that was obvious: "High-ranking government officials attending [250th anniversary] events present attractive targets for violent extremist attacks and ideologically-motivated disruptions." Noting that "drone incursions during such special events are most likely to come from unwitting operators," the assessment cited several failed "nefarious actors plotting to use weaponized drones" in the past.



During the soccer World Cup, which happened in different cities across America in the month after Freedom 250, the FBI seized at least 700 civilian drones for violating flight restrictions. Federal authorities impose an automatic three-nautical-mile no-fly zone around major sports games for both manned and remote-controlled aircraft. With 326 events associated with the World Cup, there were a lot of opportunities for hobbyists to accidentally stray into restricted airspace. Although critics in the drone industry have been calling the sporting-related restrictions overly broad for years, the SAFER Skies Act of 2026 only tightened them, and the plot against UFC Freedom 250 makes it less likely that the government will show leniency.

Much of the Capitol Plot intelligence assessment about Freedom 250 focuses on the threat from Iran and Al Qaeda—which didn't manifest at all. Instead, the alleged drone plotters were motivated by a mix of left-wing and right-wing grievances. The indictment claims that suspects talked about their "ultra-religious [Christian] and anti-government sentiments," their support for Adolf Hitler and hatred of Jews, their desire to restore the "old republic," their belief that sex predator Jeffrey Epstein's associates run the government, stopping "data centers taking up all the water in communities," and fighting Israeli influence in politics.

Freedom 250 was also controversial for much more mundane reasons. UFC President Dana White is a close personal friend of President Donald Trump, and in addition to hosting a UFC event at the White House, the Trump administration has been trying to integrate the UFC into the State Department and FBI. An unsuccessful lawsuit to stop Freedom 250 called it a "deeply corrupt" use of government property. That might be the biggest irony of them all: The administration is using the security vulnerabilities created by a big, taxpayer-subsidized boondoggle to push for another vanity project at the taxpayer's expense.