Nigel Farage Resigns His Parliamentary Seat—and Is Standing for Election Again

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform U.K. and an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, resigned as the member of Parliament (M.P.) for Clacton on Tuesday, triggering a by-election in the seat. But Farage's political career is far from over. He has said he will run for the same seat he just vacated.

The resignation follows speculation concerning undeclared financial gifts Farage has received over the past few years, including a 5 million pound (around $6.7 million) payment from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based cryptocurrency billionaire, shortly before he stood for election in 2024. Harborne has given Farage's party more than 22 million pounds (around $29 million) over the past seven years, according to The Guardian. The Sunday Times also reported that George Cottrell, a British aristocrat who served prison time in the U.S. for wire fraud, provided funding for parts of Farage's political operation, including social media, staff, security, travel, and accommodation. However, Farage only declared some travel-related donations.

"Let me be absolutely clear. I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money," Farage said in a video statement on Tuesday. "For the first two years of being an M.P., my personal M.P. expenses are zero….And yes, of course, Parliament has its rules about how members ought to behave. And I believe I've absolutely obeyed those rules."

Under Parliament's code of conduct, M.P.s must declare any benefit that "might reasonably be thought by others to influence [their] actions or words." Any gifts received in the year preceding their election, and that relate "in any way" to their "political activities," must be on their register of interests. "Purely personal" gifts are exempt, such as gifts "from partners or family members," but the code states that "both the possible motive of the giver and the use to which the gift is to be put should be considered." The code states that "if there is any doubt, the benefit should be registered."

In May, the parliamentary standards watchdog launched an investigation into Farage for not declaring the 5 million pound gift from Harborne. Farage originally said that the money was a personal gift to cover his security costs, and so he did not need to declare it. Subsequently, it emerged that Farage purchased a 1.4 million pound (about $1.9 million) property in cash, but the Reform party says the "offer and purchase process for the property commenced before the gift." Farage later changed his tune, calling the gift a "reward" for campaigning for Brexit.

Rather than leaving his political fate up to parliamentary investigators, he's leaving it to his constituents. "The people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," Farage said on Tuesday. "This will be a people vs. the establishment by-election."

But there are probably other motives at play. According to The Guardian, the parliamentary standards investigation may be paused during the by-election. Indeed, the Procedural Protocol states that if "the Member otherwise ceases to be a Member while an investigation is in progress, the Commissioner will suspend their investigation." However, Farage will only be able to avoid scrutiny for so long. The investigation would continue if "the Member is re-elected," per Parliament's rules, and could even continue "if the Member is not returned to Parliament."

Various political parties, including the Conservatives and Labour, have announced they will not be nominating candidates for the by-election. Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservatives, accused Farage of "having a hissy fit" and said that they would "not be standing a candidate in the fake by-election that Farage is causing to distract people from what is happening." Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, called for the government to block Farage's resignation until the investigation is over. The only other candidate confirmed to stand is Jonathan David Harvey, a.k.a. Count Binface, a comedy candidate and self-described "independent space warrior" who wears a large bin-shaped helmet.

This "people vs. the establishment" by-election will undoubtedly give Farage plenty of media attention, and he is probably hoping it will take the heat off his finances. In the event that he does win, which is likely—he won with 46.2 percent of the vote in 2024, and his party's popularity has only grown since then—he will probably use that win as evidence that he has done nothing wrong. But just because the people of Clacton might vote for him in a by-election, it does not mean he did not break parliamentary standards.

This is part of a broader trend in British politics. Politicians are increasingly willing to treat constitutional conventions as tools to be gamed. The Labour Party's plan to parachute former Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham into the premiership following his election to the Makerfield seat in Parliament is a more egregious example. Still, Farage resigning his own seat to rerun an election to distract from a standards investigation is an awful precedent to set, too.

By-elections are also, of course, expensive. While the exact cost is currently unknown, from 2010 to 2016, the average cost of by-elections for taxpayers was 228,964 pounds (about $306,000). The cost today has undoubtedly increased, and while Reform has offered to pay for the costs of the by-election, this will likely not be allowed (you cannot have a free and fair election that is paid for by one of the candidates standing). Therefore, British taxpayers will likely have to foot the bill for this political theater.

The issue is not whether Farage can win votes in Clacton again, but whether a sitting M.P. can receive millions of dollars in gifts without declaring them. He can dismiss the scrutiny as an "establishment" attack using "foul means," and perhaps be able to use this by-election to shore up his support and eventually become prime minister. But a personal mandate from Clacton would not answer the basic question of whether Farage followed the rules.