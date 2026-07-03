Brickbat: Not Playing

After a deadly school shooting in Tacloban, Philippines, the government has temporarily banned the video game Gorebox because one of the teenage suspects allegedly played it. Two boys opened fire in a classroom, killing three students and wounding 20 others. Police say one of the shooters was "heavily influenced" by content online, including the game, which lets players use weapons and explosives in a virtual world. The government wants to investigate if it played a role in the attack.