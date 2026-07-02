Brickbat: Knock It Off
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs warned officers to "change your behaviour or quit" after a series of sexual misconduct cases within the police service. In a leaked internal video, Stubbs said some officers had used police databases to look up women they saw in public so they could contact them, while others sent inappropriate messages to crime victims or made sexual comments to female coworkers. He said these actions betray the public's trust and damage the reputation of the entire police force.