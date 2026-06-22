Brickbat: Taking a Bite

The owners of Big Back's Cajun Kitchen say the officials in College Park, Georgia, have unfairly targeted their restaurant with repeated inspections, citations, and accusations that it is operating an illegal nightclub, even though they say they have the proper permits and licenses. Restaurant owner Shawn Perkins and her business partners believe the actions were prompted by Mayor Pro Tem Joe Carn, a claim the city attorney denies. However, College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom publicly supported Perkins, calling the city's actions harassment and saying elected officials should not use their power to target businesses. Carn did not respond to requests from a local TV station for comment.