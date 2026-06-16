Brickbat: Keeping a List

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, has signed a letter calling on the British government to monitor British-Israeli dual citizens who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the war in Gaza. The letter says the U.K. should track returning soldiers and require disclosure of IDF service, saying "nobody wants to live next to a potential war criminal." Critics, including Jewish community organizations and some political opponents, condemned the proposal as unfairly targeting Israelis and potentially encouraging discrimination against British Jews.