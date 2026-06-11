Brickbat: 'Less Serious' Theft

Former San Luis Obispo County, California, probation officer Fallyn Rollins was sentenced to 270 days in county jail after she admitted embezzling over $160,000 from her department's union while serving as its treasurer. Prosecutors and the Santa Barbara Probation Department had recommended a sentence of eight years and four months in state prison, arguing that Rollins abused a position of public trust, but the judge instead imposed a much shorter jail sentence and smaller fine after considering testimony about her mental health. The judge said she found Rollins' crimes "substantially less serious" than other similar crimes, noting that though she used the stolen funds to buy a luxury car, she primarily spent it on daily living expenses like childcare. In addition to her jail sentence, Rollins paid $169,875 in restitution.