Brickbat: Yes Bruh, No Bruh

Tracey Matthews, a teacher at Wonder Junior High School in West Memphis, Arkansas, was charged with aggravated assault after he choked a student. The incident started when Matthews asked the student if he had a computer, to which the student replied, "Bruh, I don't have a computer." Matthews then said, "I'm not your bruh, I'm your sir," to which the student responded, "My bad, lil bruh." Police say Matthews then grabbed him by the shirt and slammed him against a desk, and when he left the classroom, Matthews followed him into the hallway, slammed him into the wall, and choked him. The student notified the principal, who alerted law enforcement after reviewing security video of the incident.