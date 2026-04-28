Brickbat: Miami Vice

A Miami–Dade County sheriff's deputy threatened to arrest a local TV reporter for asking Mayor Daniella Levine Cava a question at a beach and bay cleanup event in a public park. Jeff Weinsier of WPLG Local 10 News wanted to ask the mayor about a series of electric buses that cost taxpayers more than $60 million were taken out of service because they kept breaking down. But as Weinsier approached the mayor, Deputy Lester Aguilar stepped in and pushed him, saying if he didn't back off, "You will go to jail." Weinsier said he approached the mayor at the event because her office had refused to respond to interview requests about the buses.