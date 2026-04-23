Brickbat: Hard at Work

A federal judge sentenced former Baltimore City Schools Police Officer Lawrence Smith to one year and one day in jail. Smith admitted stealing $215,000 in overtime pay and pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. Officials began investigating after a local TV station found Facebook Live videos showing Smith on vacation, coaching football, and driving a boat on the Chesapeake Bay when his overtime forms suggest he was working. Smith will also have to pay $215,352 in restitution to Baltimore City Public Schools and $61,233 to the IRS.