Brickbat: A Man on the Inside

A federal judge sentenced former Milwaukee police officer Juwon Madlock to five years in federal prison followed by three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office. Prosecutors say Madlock used his position as an officer to help a local street gang, including helping them hide stolen cars, offering to sell them guns, and lying to the FBI. They say he also shared sensitive police information, including pictures of fellow officers, and even told members where to find rival gangs, knowing it could lead to violence.