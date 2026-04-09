Brickbat: Hong Kong Crackdown

Hong Kong police can now demand access to people's phones, computers, and other devices if they are suspected of breaking the China-imposed national security law. Individuals may be required to hand over passwords or help authorities unlock their devices during an investigation. Officials say the changes are needed to improve national security and help police investigate serious crimes more effectively, but critics worry the law gives the government too much power and could be used to target political opponents or limit personal privacy and freedom. People who do not provide access can face up to one year in jail and fines of up to about HK$100,000 (U.S. $12,760).