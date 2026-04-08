Brickbat: Cutting Care

The United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) plans to cut hospital waiting lists by making it harder to admit patients. Under new guidance, in at least 25 percent of cases, general practitioners must first get advice from specialists before scheduling a patient for a hospital procedure. Supporters say this will reduce unnecessary visits and help hospitals focus on the most serious cases. Critics, including doctors, say the NHS is arbitrarily rationing care, meaning some patients may face delays or never get referred at all. They argue the change could make it harder to diagnose serious illnesses quickly, increase doctors' workloads, and give the appearance of shorter waiting lists without actually improving patient care.