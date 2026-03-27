Brickbat: To the Extreme

The European Court of Human Rights has denied an appeal by Daniel and Bianca Samson, a Christian couple in Sweden, after the state took away their two daughters in 2022. Authorities labeled the parents "religious extremists," citing that the family attended church three times a week, along with the oldest daughter's claim that her parents would not let her wear makeup or own a phone because of their strong faith. Their daughter later took back that story, and officials found no signs of abuse. Now, after nearly four years apart, with the girls stuck in separate foster homes and allowed to see their parents only once a month under supervision, the daughters say they also want to be reunited with their parents.