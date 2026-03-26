Brickbat: Never Tweet

In England, the Teaching Regulation Agency banned Samuel Everett from teaching for life after he posted his opinions about immigration on X. "If you don't respect our laws, culture and way of life you should leave, nobody is forcing you to stay," he wrote in one post. He also complained that migrants from "intolerant and barbaric societies" get more rights than Brits, while claiming "Jews can't walk freely without fear of being killed, they desecrate our monuments and buildings. They hate us. Fact."