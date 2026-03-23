Brickbat: Motor City Menace

An officer with the Detroit Police Department faces felony charges after prosecutors say he illegally sent himself explicit photos from a woman's phone while she was under arrest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Derond Crawford stopped a woman for improper license plates and arrested her because she had an outstanding warrant. While handling her phone during the arrest, prosecutors say he found private photos and emailed them to himself without her permission. After her phone was returned, the woman noticed emails she had not sent. Crawford has been charged with misconduct in office, using a computer to commit a crime, and interfering with electronic communications.