Photo: Venezuela's Political Prisoners

Many Venezuelans celebrated after U.S. forces captured President Nicolás Maduro on January 3 and flew him to New York to face "narcoterrorism" charges. The arrest raised hopes for the release of nearly 900 political prisoners—activists, journalists, and critics—jailed under his rule, including several U.S. citizens. President Donald Trump said he canceled a "second Wave of Attacks" after the government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez agreed to begin releases. As of early February, only about 300 prisoners have been freed, leaving hundreds still detained despite official promises.