Brickbat: Split Shifts
Christopher Anderson, a former county clerk in Elkhart County, Indiana, pleaded guilty to official misconduct, and former deputy clerk Carol Smith was found guilty of official misconduct and misdemeanor conversion. Investigators found that for several years, Anderson and Smith approved payments to employees for hours they didn't actually work—allowing them to work 72 hours while getting paid for 80. Each received a suspended two-year prison sentence plus two years of probation.