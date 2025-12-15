Photo: A Furloughed Federal Worker Opens a Hot Dog Cart

During the government shutdown, furloughed IRS lawyer Isaac Stein fulfilled his childhood dream of opening a hot dog cart. From his Shysters stand, the tax attorney sells wieners along with Moon Pies and RC Cola (the duo dubbed "the working man's lunch" during the Great Depression) under the slogan "The Only Honest Ripoff in DC." Stein always planned to return to his IRS job when called back, but the stand has been so successful that he intends to continue his hot dog hustle on weekends.