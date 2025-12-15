Brickbat: Prying Eyes

Former Florissant, Missouri, police officer Julian Alcala pleaded guilty to 20 felony counts after stealing intimate photos and videos from the phones of women he pulled over during traffic stops. Prosecutors say Alcala allegedly stopped women for minor traffic or vehicle-document checks, took their phones under the pretense of checking insurance or registration, and then searched their photo albums, copying or forwarding nude images and videos to his own device. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than three years in prison.