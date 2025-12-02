Brickbat: the Cost of Doing Business

The city of Chicago must borrow $283.3 million to resolve a growing backlog of police misconduct lawsuits, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson. The borrowing could cost taxpayers about $52 million in interest over the next five years. This comes even as the city has already spent at least $285.3 million in 2025 on settlements and judgments, more than triple its annual budget for such payouts. Critics note that the city is settling suits against officers while still spending money to defend some of those officers in ongoing lawsuits, raising concerns about accountability even as costs soar.