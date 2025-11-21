Brickbat: the Camera Never Lies

Adams County, Colorado, officials will pay $80,000 to settle a First Amendment lawsuit filed by Barry Zatkalik, who was wrongfully arrested while filming a sheriff's deputy from a distance during a February 2024 traffic stop. Zatkalik, a former reserve officer for the Denver Police Department, had pulled over to record Deputy Walter Berlinski, believing the deputy was speeding without lights or sirens. When Berlinski noticed and demanded his ID, Zatkalik refused and asked for a supervisor while continuing to film, which is protected by law. Berlinski handcuffed and arrested him for obstruction, even threatening to Taser him. Bodycam and dashcam footage later revealed other officers telling Berlinski he had no probable cause to arrest Zatkalik. Berlinski himself conceded his case was weak.