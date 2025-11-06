Brickbat: Down the Drain

Enforcement officers in London, England, handed Burcu Yesilyurt a £150 ($197) fine after pouring the last of her coffee into a storm drain near Richmond Station before boarding a bus. The fine was issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, which forbids disposing of waste in a way that could pollute land or water. Yesilyurt said she wasn't aware the act applied to pouring liquid into a drain and called the penalty "not proportionate." The local council later canceled the fine following a public backlash.