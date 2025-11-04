Photo: A Banksy Mural's Ghostly Outline
The street artist's London mural appeared after the U.K. Parliament voted to ban a group that uses "disruptive tactics" against manufacturers supplying weapons to Israel.
(Photo: Vuk Valcic/Alamy)
In September, street artist Banksy painted a judge beating a protester with a gavel on the Royal Courts of Justice in London following a vote by Parliament to use anti-terrorism laws to ban Palestine Action—a U.K.-based group that uses "disruptive tactics" against manufacturers supplying weapons to Israel. Authorities removed the mural, but the ghostly outline that remains has intensified its message.