6 Zohran Mamdani Campaign Promises That New York City Can't Afford

Zohran Mamdani has won New York City's mayoral election. The self-described democratic socialist has promised New Yorkers a cornucopia of policies, programs, and services. There's ample reason to believe that his plans will backfire and that New York taxpayers won't be able to cash the checks that Mamdani is writing on their behalf:

Only time will tell if Mamdani can actually pass his socialist schemes. But if they are implemented, they're likely to drive producers out of the city, make goods and services more expensive, and reduce the revenue available to fund the largesse he promises.