Brickbat: Golden Goodbye

Los Angeles County's outgoing CEO, Fesia Davenport, received a $2 million payout after Measure G, a 2024 ballot initiative, turned her appointed job into an elected one, damaged her reputation. Davenport claimed the measure's language damaged her reputation by implying she'd failed in her role. She also said she deserved compensation for the retirement benefits she will lose because the measure cuts her time in that post short. The County Board of Supervisors approved the confidential settlement in a closed session, requiring her to drop any legal claims and avoid criticizing the county. Supporters of Measure G called the payout an abuse of taxpayer money and proof that reform was needed.