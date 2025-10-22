Brickbat: Prior Experience

In Georgia, DeKalb County school superintendent Devon Horton has resigned effective November 15 after being indicted on 17 federal counts over an alleged kickback scheme in a previous job. Prosecutors say between 2020 and 2023, while serving as superintendent of the Evanston–Skokie School District in Illinois, Horton steered more than $280,000 in contracts to friends in exchange for $80,000 in kickbacks. The DeKalb school board accepted Horton's resignation and placed him on paid leave.