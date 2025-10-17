Brickbat: Misplaced Trust

Laurent Lant, a civilian who once oversaw the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program for the U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM), is charged with stealing over $500,000 in government funds. He allegedly made 18 monetary transfers from Army accounts into a company he formed just days earlier. IMCOM flagged the transactions, and Lant attempted to flee—buying a same-day ticket to Paris—but investigators arrested him before departure. His arrest came just over a year after another IMCOM employee was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing $108 million. Lant faces up to 10 years in prison and has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.